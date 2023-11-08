Home / Archeology

Giant Buried Pyramid ‘Gunung Padang’ in Indonesia May Be the World’s Oldest

By Madeleine Muzdakis on November 8, 2023
Buried Pyramid “Gunung Padang” May Be World’s Oldest

Gunung Padang in Indonesia. (Photo: RaiyaniM via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED)

When most people think of the pyramids, they usually think of Egypt. Those iconic structures rise above the sands to remind viewers of ancient days. However, other ancient cultures built pyramid structures too, including the Mayans. But an underground example known as Gunung Padang may take the prize for the oldest pyramid structure. Gunung Padang is located in West Java, Indonesia, where natural volcanic rock was sculpted over thousands of years into a pyramidal structure topped with columns and more. Recent estimates published in Archeological Prospection suggest Gunung Padang's construction began at least 16,000 years ago.

The hill in Indonesia is a form of punden berundak, or stepped pyramid. It is formed from a core of ancient lava which was shaped over thousands of years into terraces, one rectangular and four trapezoidal. Each terrace is bordered by volcanic rock columns. A central stairway consists of 370 steps. Geologists and archeologists have spent years trying to understand the history of the earthen pyramid. At its base is a layer of rock that was once lava released in a volcanic explosion.

The new paper postulates that between 25,000 and 14,000 BCE a layer was added to sculpt the structure. After a long lull, building spurts between 7900 to 6100 BCE and 6000 and 5500 BCE added rock columns and gravel-rich soil. The top soil and terraces were completed from 6000 to 5500 BCE. Yet these intermediary sections of work turned out to be more architecturally complex than previously thought. Seismic testing of the mound reveals interior chambers and passages with high ceilings and ample space. These chambers echo those on other megalithic structures, and are the next subject of investigation for researchers. The plan is to drill downwards and lower small cameras to investigate.

This ancient megalith was created over thousands of years.

Buried Pyramid “Gunung Padang” May Be World’s Oldest

The elaborate stonework of Gunung Padang. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED)

Much of the under-hill structure has yet to be fully explored.

Buried Pyramid “Gunung Padang” May Be World’s Oldest

Studying the site. (Photo: Natawidjaja et al.)

Buried Pyramid “Gunung Padang” May Be World’s Oldest

Studying the site. (Photo: Natawidjaja et al.)

h/t: [Science Alert]

Related Articles:

5,000-Year-Old Unopened Wine Jars Found in Queen’s Tomb

Ancient Life-Size Carvings of Wild Camels Are Discovered in the Deserts of Saudi Arabia

2,700-Year-Old Ancient Assyrian Lamassu Statue Is Excavated in Iraq

Head of Alexander the Great Statue Discovered in Turkey

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Archeologists Uncover Neolithic Stone Tomb With Hugging Skeletons in Scotland
5,000-Year-Old Unopened Wine Jars Found in Queen’s Tomb
Ancient Life-Size Carvings of Wild Camels Are Discovered in the Deserts of Saudi Arabia
2,700-Year-Old Ancient Assyrian Lamassu Statue Is Excavated in Iraq
Head of Alexander the Great Statue Discovered in Turkey
Researchers Rediscover Lost Egyptian Tomb With 4,400-Year-Old Mummy Inside

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

337-Million-Year-Old Shark Fossils Found at Mammoth Cave National Park
Family Looking for a Lost Earring Accidentally Discovers a Viking Burial
Aerial Photos Reveal Ancient Indigenous Earthworks Hidden in the Amazon Forest
Newly Restored 1,000-Year-Old “Cheddar Brooch” Goes on Display
Students Use AI To Decipher Words of Ancient Scroll Burned by Mount Vesuvius
1,600-Year-Old Ancient Egyptian Socks Look Like Modern Fashion Statements

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.