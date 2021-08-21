Incredible Drone Photos Offer Bird’s-Eye View of Giza’s Ancient Egyptian Pyramids

As early as 225 BCE, the Great Pyramid at Giza was named one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. The list by Philo of Byzantium also included the Lighthouse of Alexandria and the Hanging Gardens of Babylon. However, unlike these two ancient wonders which have fallen to time and circumstance, the pyramids remain to this day. Thanks to the clever drone photography of Ukrainian travel photographer Alexander Ladanivskyy, everyone can now view these wonders from high above.

Ladanivskyy specializes in travel photography, capturing unique vistas from Tanzania to Norway. While his shots are enough to inspire wanderlust in anyone, they can also lend perspective that even experienced travelers lack. For his pyramid photos, he collaborated with the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism to capture unique footage using a camera drone. The drone was flown directly over and around the Great Pyramid of Giza and offers a compelling look at the very tip of the famed structure.

The Great Pyramid is almost 4,600 years old. It was built for the Pharaoh Khufu who ruled in the Old Kingdom of Ancient Egypt. Constructed of limestone bricks cemented with mortar, the pyramid stands 481 feet tall. It was the tallest man-made building for over 3,000 years until Lincoln Cathedral was built in England in 1311. Experience the monument like never before and scroll down to “zoom” into the very tip of the pyramid—laboriously built in ancient stone bricks.

Ukrainian photographer Alexander Ladanivskyy used a drone to capture the pyramids of Giza, Egypt from on high.

Ladanivskyy partnered with the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism to capture the innovative footage.

Scroll down to see the incredible “zoom” captured by Ladanivskyy's drone.

Fly towards the pyramid in the video below:

