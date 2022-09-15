Parents Are Sharing Their Black Daughters’ Sweet Reactions To Seeing ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer

Disney is releasing a live-action version of The Little Mermaid and giving fans a first look. The trailer is making waves, particularly among Black girls who are so excited to see Halle Bailey take on the role of the first Black Ariel. Parents are sharing heartwarming videos of their children’s reactions to seeing Bailey, and they demonstrate just how powerful on-screen representation is.

The videos show the girls beaming as Bailey appears in the trailer. “I wanna watch it!” One says. “I think she’s brown,” another 3-year-old exclaims in a video, smiling ear to ear. “Brown Ariel is cute.” There are many more of videos similar to these that are going viral on social media, all thanks to the recent release of the trailer. Since it premiered about a week ago, it has had over 16 million views.

Unsurprisingly, there has been a backlash towards Bailey’s casting. Alongside hashtags of #representationmatters and #Blackgirlmagic is #NotMyAriel, with people saying that casting a Black actor is a departure from the original Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale which was released in Denmark in 1837.

Before Bailey was cast, there has been only one other Black actor as a Disney princess: Anika Noni Rose as the voice of Tiana in The Princess and the Frog (2009). Bailey understands the importance of her role—especially as someone who was “obsessed” with the 1989 The Little Mermaid growing up. “I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special, and that they should be a princess in every single way,” she shares. “There’s no reason that they shouldn’t be. That reassurance was something that I needed.”

The Little Mermaid will be released in theaters on May 26, 2023.

Disney is releasing a live-action version of The Little Mermaid and giving fans a first look.

The trailer is making waves, particularly among Black girls who are so excited to see Halle Bailey take on the role of the first Black Ariel.

Parents are sharing heartwarming videos of their children’s reactions to seeing Bailey.

They demonstrate just how powerful on-screen representation is.

h/t: [NPR]

Related Articles:

This Third-Grader’s Email Perfectly Illustrates Why Representation Matters

Adorable 2-Year-Old Is Beyond Excited To See Himself Represented in Disney’s ‘Encanto’

2-Year-Old Who Looks Exactly Like Mirabel From ‘Encanto’ Excitedly Thinks She’s in the Movie