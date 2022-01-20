Home / Inspiring / Good News

2-Year-Old Who Looks Exactly Like Mirabel From ‘Encanto’ Excitedly Thinks She’s in the Movie

By Arnesia Young on January 20, 2022

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hannary Araujo (@hannaryaraujo)

Since its release in November 2021, Disney’s Encanto has captured the hearts of millions of viewers, young and old. Set in the mountains of Colombia, the movie tells the story of the magical Madrigal family and features a colorful cast of characters that highlights the diversity within different Latin American cultures. The film has been well-received not only for its enchanting storyline and spectacular soundtrack but also for the rich variety of representation present in its animated characters. Fans from all over the world have shared stories of how they themselves or others close to them have identified with one of Encanto’s unique characters—a first for many when it comes to animated Disney films. And now, another little 2-year-old girl has captured the internet’s heart with her endearing reaction to seeing her own physical resemblance to the movie’s main character Mirabel.

Little Manu Araújo Marques couldn’t contain her excitement as she watched Encanto for the first time and saw a young Mirabel on the screen. Luckily, her mom caught the whole thing on camera. In the video, the toddler can be heard exclaiming in Portuguese as she points at the TV, “It’s me, mommy! It’s me!” Mirroring the little girl’s excitement, her mom responds, “It’s you? Look at mommy, let me see if it’s you.” And when Manu turns around to show her face, the resemblance is unmistakable. But to make things even cuter, the excited child even gets a glimpse of what she might look like in the future once she sees Mirabel as an adult. “I grew up, mommy,” the toddler exclaims after seeing the character’s transition. “How beautiful,” her mom responds. And the video ends on Manu’s innocently joyful smile that will absolutely melt your heart.

The adorable video instantly went viral after it was reposted on Twitter, gaining almost 20,000 likes and over 2,000 retweets. It even caught the attention of Stephanie Beatriz who is the voice actress for Mirabel in the film. Several other people were touched by the video as well, recognizing what was happening during the heartwarming moment in spite of the language barrier. For many, the video highlights the importance of why representation in popular media matters so much and the incredible power it can have for viewers. In Manu’s case, even the fact that Mirabel wears glasses—the first main animated female character in a Disney movie ever to do so—was a big factor.

“There's nothing better than seeing your child's joy—especially being represented in a Disney movie!” says Manu’s mother, Hannary Araújo. “My biggest fear when I learned that Manu would wear glasses would be bullying at school! But over the course of the movie, I completely changed my mind and saw that princesses wear glasses too!…you don't know the importance this generates in a child's life! Just as she is being represented by a princess, I want other children to feel the same joy as hers—the same magic!”

Scroll down to see the video of Manu’s adorable reaction to seeing herself in Mirabel, the main character of Disney’s Encanto.

This 2-year-old's reaction to seeing herself in Encanto‘s Mirabel is absolutely priceless.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MANU (@manubaby03)

The video went viral, highlighting the importance of representation and even catching the attention of Stephanie Beatriz who voices Mirabel in the film.

One follower even made an adorable illustration of Manu and Mirabel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MANU (@manubaby03)

h/t: [BuzzFeed]

Related Articles:

Adorable 2-Year-Old Is Beyond Excited To See Himself Represented in Disney’s ‘Encanto’

7-Year-Old Hockey Fan Brings Ellen Degeneres to Tears With a Heartfelt Pep Talk

Adorable Toddler in Costume Receives Letter From The Queen Complimenting Her “Splendid Outfit”

Photographer Mom Takes Fairytale Portraits of Her Kids to Show Timeless Magic of Childhood

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dog Lost for Four Months Is Rescued From the Snow and Reunited With His Human
Lost Letter From WWII Soldier Finally Gets Delivered 76 Years Later
Maya Angelou Is the First Black Woman on a U.S. Quarter
Adorable 2-Year-Old Is Beyond Excited To See Himself Represented in Disney’s ‘Encanto’
Caring Lifeguards Carry a 95-Year-old Woman to the Beach Every Day of Her Vacation
Bread Truck Hands Out Hundreds of Loaves of Bread to Drivers Stuck in Traffic Jam On I-95

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hockey Fan Notices Cancerous Mole on Team Manager’s Neck and Saves His Life
Keanu Reeves Donated 70% of ‘The Matrix’ Salary to Charity for Cancer Research
Caring Mall Santa Goes Above and Beyond to Comfort a Girl Feeling Heartbroken Over the Holidays
Oldest Living Person in the World Celebrates 119th Birthday
New Year Twins Born 15 Minutes Apart Have Birthdays in Two Different Years
Teacher Sinks Full-Court Basketball Shot To Win Her Class a Hot Cocoa Party

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.