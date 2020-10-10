Home / Design / Style

25 Halloween Nail Art Designs That Put Spooky Fun at Your Fingertips

By Sara Barnes on October 10, 2020

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nails Educator Edinburgh (@dianas.nail.art) on

With Halloween just around the corner, a costume might be on your mind. Whether you're looking to complement your dress-up or are searching for an alternative way to celebrate this spooky time of year, give nail art a try. From pumpkins to spiders to black cats to witches, there is a myriad of potential ideas available at your fingertips.

Nail designs can err on the simpler side or incorporate complex elements that mimic tiny fine art paintings. Some of the advanced nails utilize more than two colors and layer motifs while incorporating things like glitter and crystals. But if you're new to nail art, there's no need to feel intimidated by these next-level techniques. There are easier ways to show your spooky side, like painting your nails black and orange and adding a cobweb to a couple of fingers. It's both simple and festive.

Scroll down for Halloween nail art designs to inspire your own tiny artwork on your hands.

Get into the Halloween spirit with festive nail art designs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ❤ Hang Nguyen aka Moon ❤ (@thehangedit) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kimmie Monson (@nailsbykimmie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angie Ng (@nailsbyangie_n) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by . (@naileditbeauty) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashleigh Holgate (@nailsbyashleighanne) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELIZE STAR (@elize_nails) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by sierra unsicker ♥ (@sierrasnails_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by • • (@mussasglam) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niki McGovern (@clawsby_niki) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beauty Nail (@beautynails.kaufland.alex) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah (@sarahh_jb) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NAILZ BY DEV – 90’s baby (@nailz_by_dev) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by , & (@takeabrowbyemily) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jacinta (@jacinta_pierce) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AMY BLAIR Nail Technician (@nailartbyamyblair) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨ ✨ (@viciousbeauty_yyt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ♔ (@royalnailspatally) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mary ‍ (@swatchandlearn) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Kane (@topknotnails) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nail It! Magazine (@nailitmag) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stephanie (@jeealee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Home of Deva (@home_of_deva) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Scothorn (@asprettyas_nailsbykelly) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nail It! Magazine (@nailitmag) on

Related Articles:

Woman Recreates Famous Paintings as Fabulous Hand-Crafted Nail Art

10+ Quick and Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes

30+ Artistic Halloween Makeup Ideas to Inspire Your Next Spooky Look

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Show Off Your Romanticism Side With These Illustrated Shirts
10+ Quick and Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes
25 Autumnal Accessories to Make You Feel Festive This Fall
Vans and MoMA Join Forces For an Artistic Collection of Shoes and Apparel
Stylish Elderly Duo With Impeccable Fashion Make the World Their Runway
20 Unique T-Shirt Designs by Top Independent Artists

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

German Teenager Creates Amazing Hairstyles That Look Like Intricate Crochet Patterns
Vans Is Releasing a Simpsons-Inspired Collection to Celebrate “America’s Favorite Family”
Japanese Craftsman Designs Elegant Bag Specifically for Carrying One Watermelon
20 Unique Reusable Face Masks Designed by Independent Artists
Elderly Couple Has Fashion Photo Shoots Using Clothing Left Behind in Their Laundromat
Swedish Stylist Creates Braided Hairdos That Are Perfect for Summer

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.