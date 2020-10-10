25 Halloween Nail Art Designs That Put Spooky Fun at Your Fingertips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nails Educator Edinburgh (@dianas.nail.art) on Oct 7, 2020 at 11:34am PDT

With Halloween just around the corner, a costume might be on your mind. Whether you're looking to complement your dress-up or are searching for an alternative way to celebrate this spooky time of year, give nail art a try. From pumpkins to spiders to black cats to witches, there is a myriad of potential ideas available at your fingertips.

Nail designs can err on the simpler side or incorporate complex elements that mimic tiny fine art paintings. Some of the advanced nails utilize more than two colors and layer motifs while incorporating things like glitter and crystals. But if you're new to nail art, there's no need to feel intimidated by these next-level techniques. There are easier ways to show your spooky side, like painting your nails black and orange and adding a cobweb to a couple of fingers. It's both simple and festive.

Scroll down for Halloween nail art designs to inspire your own tiny artwork on your hands.

Get into the Halloween spirit with festive nail art designs.

