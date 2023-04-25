Woman Transforms a 1980S TV Into a Cozy “Cat Apartment” for Her Feline Friend

If you were a child of the 1980s or 90s, chances are you remember the televisions of the not-so-distant past. They were boxy units contained within a wood frame. Known as tube TVs, they don’t have a place in our homes today—unless you’re using them as a unique decor item. Artist Hanna Marx converted a 1982 television into a “cat apartment” where her feline can hang out in its own space but still be among its humans. The hollowed-out TV is complete with its own artwork and a comfy bed that offers a similar coziness to that of a cardboard box.

Marx is a watercolor painter who specializes in animal portraits. Within the tiny TV space are a handcrafted jungle-inspired backdrop and a framed picture of a bird painting. Accompanying them is a little “fireplace” that emits a warm glow. And that’s just inside the unit. The top of the television has ample space for plants of all sizes, making the repurposed structure something that both the kitty and humans benefit from.

This was a DIY project for Marx, and it’s something you can replicate for yourself. The first step is finding a television to use—try looking at a thrift store or online at Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace. But, be careful. This type of television has cathode ray tubes (CRT) which contain toxins. Be sure that you discharge the electricity and remove it with care. Alternatively, you can have someone else handle that part for you.

Once the tubes are removed, you’ll get to start the fun part: decorating the interior of the TV! Get inspiration from Marx and check out how other pet parents have taken on the TV cat bed.

Artist Hanna Marx converted a 1982 television into a “cat apartment” where her feline can hang out in its own space but still be among its humans.

It's decorated with paintings and a tiny fireplace.

Hanna Marx: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hanna Marx.

Related Articles:

Woman Transforms Old TV Into a Unique Terrarium for Her Cacti Collection

Quirky DIY Transforms Obsolete TV into Colorful Liquor Cabinet

Old TV Converted into Fish Tank Resembling Seinfeld’s Apartment