Home / DIY

Woman Transforms a 1980S TV Into a Cozy “Cat Apartment” for Her Feline Friend

By Sara Barnes on April 25, 2023
TV Cat Bed

If you were a child of the 1980s or 90s, chances are you remember the televisions of the not-so-distant past. They were boxy units contained within a wood frame. Known as tube TVs, they don’t have a place in our homes today—unless you’re using them as a unique decor item. Artist Hanna Marx converted a 1982 television into a “cat apartment” where her feline can hang out in its own space but still be among its humans. The hollowed-out TV is complete with its own artwork and a comfy bed that offers a similar coziness to that of a cardboard box.

Marx is a watercolor painter who specializes in animal portraits. Within the tiny TV space are a handcrafted jungle-inspired backdrop and a framed picture of a bird painting. Accompanying them is a little “fireplace” that emits a warm glow. And that’s just inside the unit. The top of the television has ample space for plants of all sizes, making the repurposed structure something that both the kitty and humans benefit from.

This was a DIY project for Marx, and it’s something you can replicate for yourself. The first step is finding a television to use—try looking at a thrift store or online at Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace. But, be careful. This type of television has cathode ray tubes (CRT) which contain toxins. Be sure that you discharge the electricity and remove it with care. Alternatively, you can have someone else handle that part for you.

Once the tubes are removed, you’ll get to start the fun part: decorating the interior of the TV! Get inspiration from Marx and check out how other pet parents have taken on the TV cat bed.

Artist Hanna Marx converted a 1982 television into a “cat apartment” where her feline can hang out in its own space but still be among its humans.

TV Cat Bed

It's decorated with paintings and a tiny fireplace.

TV Cat BedHanna Marx: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hanna Marx.

Related Articles:

Woman Transforms Old TV Into a Unique Terrarium for Her Cacti Collection

Quirky DIY Transforms Obsolete TV into Colorful Liquor Cabinet

Old TV Converted into Fish Tank Resembling Seinfeld’s Apartment

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

How to Combine Drawing and Writing into Deeply Personal Art Journals
Pysanky: The Beautiful Tradition of Ukrainian Easter Eggs and How to Make Your Own
How to Easily Multiply Your Indoor Jungle by Propagating Your Existing Plants
12 Quick and Easy Spring Crafts for the Whole Family To Get Creative
15 Terrarium Kits That Have Everything You Need To Bring Some Green Into Your Home
8 Different Types of Drawing Styles You Can Try Right Now

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Cozy DIY Potting Shed Looks Like It’s Out of a Fairy Tale
What Is an Ecobrick? Learn About How You Can Build Things Using Your Plastic Trash
29 Hand Embroidery Patterns Ready to Download and Start Sewing
How to Get Paint Out of Your Clothes, From Acrylics to Oils
How to Customize Your Clothes Using Colorful Fabric Paints
30 DIY Kits to Help You Send a Heartfelt Message This Valentine’s Day

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.