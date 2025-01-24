Watch Cute Japanese Mascots Get Adorably Stuck in Elevators, Trains, and Doorways

Among all of Japan’s kawaii offerings, their myriad of cute mascots may be some of the most noticeable—and hilarious. These characters are known as yuru-chara, and their visibility truly helps raise brand awareness in an amusing way. Beyond their adorable faces, one of their most eye-catching elements is their plumpness. And while their round heads and bellies make them even more endearing and huggable, it certainly makes it harder for them to get around.

Unlike many of the mascots in the U.S., Japan’s are not limited to sports teams and a handful of brands. Rather, there are mascots for everything, from entire regions to organizations, stores, events, and even airports—with famous characters from Sanrio or Pokémon becoming brand ambassadors alongside bespoke creatures, such as Kumamon, created by the government of Kumamoto Prefecture. That's why these mascots are expected to visit plenty of places, meaning they sometimes have to get on elevators, subways, buses… or just navigate narrow staircases and hallways. Fortunately, this often leads to incredibly funny footage of these characters struggling to simply go through a door.

For all the awkwardness these scenes inspire, the plight of these characters may be in line with their mission. When manga artist Jun Miura coined the term yuru-chara in the early 2000s, he also outlined some requirements for these characters. Among these, Miura mentioned that they should be laid-back and lovable, and their movements and demeanor should be unique, uncoordinated, and unpredictable.

While the fact that they may get stuck in a door is not entirely unpredictable given their size, their reactions to it, adding to their incredibly lovable faces, surely can make someone's day and send an even more memorable message.

Scroll down to check out some funny videos and images of Japanese mascots hilariously stuck in various infrastructure.

Japan's mascots, known as yuru-chara are known, among other things, for being big and plump, preventing them from getting around easily.

This often leads to incredibly funny footage of these characters struggling to simply go through a door.

if you are sad here is a collection of images of mascots becoming perilously wedged in doors pic.twitter.com/iIv8vUm5g7 — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) December 24, 2016

There are mascots for everything, from entire regions to organizations, stores, events, and even airports.

Kansai Airport’s mascot Sorayan struggles to get through the door. pic.twitter.com/6jg9H9iPn5 — Mondo Mascots (@mondomascots) March 7, 2019

squeezed into the elevator pic.twitter.com/Tkeuzsocrd — Mondo Mascots (@mondomascots) May 12, 2024

This means that they sometimes have to get on elevators, subways, buses… or just navigate narrow staircases and hallways.

Despite how awkward it must be for the mascots themselves, it’s an undoubtedly hilarious part of the job.

You try so hard pic.twitter.com/qHz2i9lc6C — Jes Layton (@AGeekwithaHat) May 16, 2019

In some extraordinary cases, they can actually get around without getting stuck, but they still make a loving impression.

Extraordinarily rare footage of Japanese mascots getting into an elevator without getting stuck in the door. pic.twitter.com/qMS4IfSmcr — Mondo Mascots (@mondomascots) February 8, 2019

Related Articles :

Japanese Aquarium Cheers Up Its Sad Sunfish During Renovation With Cardboard Cutouts of People

What Is Kawaii? Discover What Led to Japan’s Culture of Cuteness

This Bird Nest Omelette With Rice Ball Chicks Makes Breakfast Almost Too Cute to Eat

Japanese Fruit Sandwiches Reveal Adorably Edible Characters When You Cut Into Them