Groom’s Sister Reads Wild Wedding Proposal Plans Her Brother Wrote When He Was 9

Giving a wedding speech can be a lofty responsibility; but for a sibling, it can actually be a time to have some fun. Many sisters and brothers take the funny route, poking fun at the bride or groom with embarrassing stories of yesteryear. At one particular wedding, the groom himself was the one who inadvertently provided the hysterical material for his sister delivering a speech at his wedding. When he was just 9 years old, Griffin Carew wrote an outlandish wedding proposal for his imaginary future wife, and his sister Hope Carew, who later found the note, saved it for many years and finally decided to read it out loud during her speech at his wedding.

The loving sister, who is a stand-up comedian, discovered the piece of paper in 2014 while going through a box of old memories. The elaborate plans, written in the form of a letter, had been hiding in the groom's 2002-2003 yearbook. Once Carew learned about her brother's engagement, she knew it was the letter's time to shine. Thinking she had misplaced it, she spent eight months looking for it, finding it in its original spot just in time for the wedding.

Hoping to surprise her brother, Carew asked her sister-in-law for permission to deliver a surprise “secret” speech, to which she agreed. Once in front of the microphone, Carew addressed her brother, cheekily pleading, “Don't kill me,” before reading out his over-20-year-old plans in front of all of the guests. The hilarious speech was captured on video and shared by Carew on TikTok, where it has now gone viral.

The eccentric plans begin with the groom being a multi-billionaire, and feature a whirlwind trip around the world from Cincinnati to Cabo San Lucas to French Polynesia to Paris, romantic times in yachts and private planes, shopping sprees in which he buys his future wife anything she wants, and a promise to “obey [her] every command.”

The hysterical plans had the wedding guests in stitches. “People were falling out of their chairs dying laughing and one person peed themselves a little,” Carew told People. “My brother pretended to run away at one point and that egged the crowd on even more.”

In the end, the groom appreciated the gesture. “My brother was cracking up at the whole thing and hugged me afterward, which was a slight relief because obviously what I read was super embarrassing. If he didn't have such a good sense of humor, I never would have done it, but he's a Leo and can take the heat.”

Ultimately, guests found the crazy plans endearing and saw it as proof that he was always a lover at heart and would make a devoted husband. For the Carew family, the speech was just in line with the loving sister's work. “I'm a standup comedian and my family is really supportive of that so they're used to me embarrassing them on stage,” she admits. “Honestly, my brother was probably just relieved I wasn't telling more recent embarrassing stories about him.”

