Home / Entertainment

Actor Ke Huy Quan Gives Emotional Speech as He Makes History With His SAG Awards Win

By Margherita Cole on February 28, 2023
Ke Huy Quan Wins at SAG Awards

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

It's been an unprecedented year for Ke Huy Quan. After a 20-year hiatus from acting due to a lack of roles for Asian actors, he made a fateful decision to audition for the film Everything Everywhere All at Once. While this choice secured him the role of Waymond Wang, it was his stellar performance that ultimately made him a frontrunner in this year's award season. Recently, he made SAG history by being the first male Asian actor to win Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Quan began his acting career as a child star in The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, but it was not until he read the script for Everything Everywhere All at Once that he thought he found the role he was destined to play. It was his first acting audition after spending two decades working behind the camera. “When I read the script for the first time, I was overwhelmed with emotion, because it was a script that I wanted to read for many, many years,” Quan says. “It was a role that I thought was written for me, and I was just so excited.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once has already picked up 11 Oscar nominations, which has helped make 2023 a record-setting year for Asian actors with the most AAPI community nominations ever made in a single year. Quan has been adding to this historic run by taking home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor at the 2023 SAG Awards. “This is a really emotional moment for me,” Quan says in his speech. “Recently, I was told that if I were to win tonight, I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category. When I heard this, I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me, it belongs to everyone who has asked for change.”

Michelle Yeoh and other cast members from the film looked on as Quan continued his heartfelt delivery. “When I stepped away from acting, it was because there were so few acting opportunities,” he explained. “The landscape looks so different now than before. So thank you so much to everyone in this room and everyone who contributed to these changes and thank you so much to SAG-AFTRA for this truly, truly prestigious honor.” Quan singles out Yeoh in particular, because they started out their careers at the same time in 1984, and at long last, they were able to unite on the big screen.

Hopefully, this remarkable win will precede more well-deserved recognition at this year's Oscars, where Quan is nominated in the best supporting actor category alongside the sci-fi film's 10 other nominations.

Actor Ke Huy Quan won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in Everything Everywhere All at Once, making him the first Asian male winner in the category in SAG history.

He is also nominated for the best supporting actor category at this year's Oscars, alongside 10 other nominations for the sci-fi  film.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ke Huy Quan (@kehuyquan)

Ke Huy Quan: Instagram
h/t: [BuzzFeed]

Related Articles:

Michelle Yeoh Celebrates Historic Win at SAG Awards With Another Iconic Acceptance Speech

Taylor Swift Wishes Beyoncé a Happy Birthday in a Touching Video Message

Zoe Saldaña Is First Actor to Ever Star in 4 Movies That Cross $2 Billion Mark at Box Office

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Actress Jennifer Coolidge Gives Emotional Speech About Her Parents at SAG Awards
Actor James Hong Steals the Show With His Humorous and Heartfelt SAG Award Speech
Michelle Yeoh Celebrates Historic Win at SAG Awards With Another Iconic Acceptance Speech
Rebel Wilson Gets Engaged to Her Girlfriend in Front of Disneyland Castle
Alison Brie Bares It All (Literally) In a Hotel Hallway To Make Her Husband Laugh
Vanity Fair’s 29th Hollywood Issue Highlights 12 Young Stars in Captivating Portraits

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Studio Ghibli’s ’Spirited Away’ Stage Play Is Coming to the U.S. This Spring
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Are Going on Tour Together
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Their Fourth Child
Brendan Fraser Surprises Fans and Gets Warm Reception at a Screening of ‘The Mummy’
Cosplayer Hits the Gym To Become Strong Like the Mortal Kombat Character She Portrays
Angela Bassett Makes History by Earning Marvel’s Very First Oscar Nomination for Acting

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.