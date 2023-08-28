Offbeat Photographs of Ballet Dancers Honor the Artistry of Analog Photography

Armed with a Hasselblad 500CM camera, fine art photographer David Teran traveled the world to capture the beauty of ballet. Now, he's put the results together in a stunning coffee tablebook titled Hasselblad Ballet. Currently available on Kickstarter, the book features over 250 photographs of over 100 ballerinas from 19 different countries.

Using his background in fine art photography, Teran was also able to capture ballet from a unique perspective. While the techniques of the dance are respected, the quirky photographs aren't solely focused on ballet itself. “This project places photography at the forefront,” Teran tells My Modern Met. “While ballet remains an essential part, it takes a slightly more subtle role, allowing the photograph to shine. Nevertheless, the integrity of ballet's technique is maintained and respected, ensuring a beautiful harmony between the art of dance and the art of photography.”

Teran was attracted to the Hasselblad for its ability to slow him down in an era of digital photography. By limiting himself to just one roll of Ilford HP5 film per photoshoot, he only had 12 frames with each ballerina. This exercise forced him to slow down and really consider each image.

The black and white photos have a whimsical feel that is reminiscent of Rodney Smith‘s work. This makes the book a wonderful purchase for both lovers of fine art photography and lovers of dance. By supporting the project, backers will help bring Teran's vision to life. Among the awards available is an unsigned copy of the book ($85), a digital wallpaper featuring an image from Hasselblad Ballet ($10), as well as a signed limited edition box set ($250) that includes a silver gelatin contact sheet.

The Hasselblad Ballet Kickstarter campaign runs until September 20 and is an all-or-nothing venture, so if you want the make the book happen, don't forget to lend your support.

