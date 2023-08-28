Home / Dance

Offbeat Photographs of Ballet Dancers Honor the Artistry of Analog Photography

By Jessica Stewart on August 28, 2023
Black and white photo of a ballet dancer

Audrey Billups

Armed with a Hasselblad 500CM camera, fine art photographer David Teran traveled the world to capture the beauty of ballet. Now, he's put the results together in a stunning coffee tablebook titled Hasselblad Ballet. Currently available on Kickstarter, the book features over 250 photographs of over 100 ballerinas from 19 different countries.

Using his background in fine art photography, Teran was also able to capture ballet from a unique perspective. While the techniques of the dance are respected, the quirky photographs aren't solely focused on ballet itself. “This project places photography at the forefront,” Teran tells My Modern Met. “While ballet remains an essential part, it takes a slightly more subtle role, allowing the photograph to shine. Nevertheless, the integrity of ballet's technique is maintained and respected, ensuring a beautiful harmony between the art of dance and the art of photography.”

Teran was attracted to the Hasselblad for its ability to slow him down in an era of digital photography. By limiting himself to just one roll of Ilford HP5 film per photoshoot, he only had 12 frames with each ballerina. This exercise forced him to slow down and really consider each image.

The black and white photos have a whimsical feel that is reminiscent of Rodney Smith‘s work. This makes the book a wonderful purchase for both lovers of fine art photography and lovers of dance. By supporting the project, backers will help bring Teran's vision to life. Among the awards available is an unsigned copy of the book ($85), a digital wallpaper featuring an image from Hasselblad Ballet ($10), as well as a signed limited edition box set ($250) that includes a silver gelatin contact sheet.

The Hasselblad Ballet Kickstarter campaign runs until September 20 and is an all-or-nothing venture, so if you want the make the book happen, don't forget to lend your support.

Hasselblad Ballet is a series of analog photographs of ballet dancers by fine art photographer David Teran.

Hasselblad Ballet by David Teran

Brooke Linford

Black and white photo of a ballet dancer

Elle Macy

Teran traveled the world with his Hasselblad 500CM camera for the project.

Hasselblad Ballet by David Teran

Ysee Bretigniere

Hasselblad Ballet by David Teran

Ysee Bretigniere

The resulting images are a quirky, whimsical marriage of fine art photography and ballet.

Hasselblad Ballet by David Teran

Thea Ratledge

Hasselblad Ballet

Mackenzie Richter

Hasselblad Ballet by David Teran

Ysee Bretigniere

Hasselblad Ballet by David Teran

Isabella Boylston

Now Teran is crowdfunding a book on Kickstarter with over 250 photographs from the series.

Black and white photo of a ballet dancer

Sellers Farley

Hasselblad Ballet by David Teran

Emily Bromberg

Hasselblad Ballet by David Teran

Heloise Jeremy

Hasselblad Ballet by David Teran

Emma Town

Backers have until September 20 to pledge their support for the project.

Hasselblad Ballet by David Teran

Camille Goldsborough

Hasselblad Ballet

Alexandra Farber

Hasselblad Ballet by David Teran

Fiona Lee

Hasselblad Ballet by David Teran

Daniela Gomez

Hasselblad Ballet: Website | Kickstarter | Instagram
David Teran: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by David Teran.

Jessica Stewart

