Biologist Wins This Year’s ‘Dance Your PhD’ Contest With a Catchy Song About Kangaroo Behavior

Some of the catchiest songs out there are inspired by love, heartbreak, or simply partying; however, the next club hit could be a fun song about kangaroo behavior. If it sounds like an obscure scientific topic, that's because it is. Weliton Menário Costa, who goes by WELI, is a biologist who just won the a science competition named “Dance Your PhD” with an upbeat tune called “Kangaroo Time.” The catchy track is even accompanied by a fun and insightful music video based on his research.

“Dance Your PhD” is exactly what it sounds like. Scientists submit videos featuring them dancing while they explain what their research is about, as well as their findings, in simple terms. Even if they are averse to the camera, the researcher must be part of the dance. This wasn't an issue for WELI, a creative soul with a knack for songwriting. Not only does he star in the video, but he is also the one who sings on the track.

“I've had a passion for creative writing since I was 18,” WELI tells My Modern Met. “However, my scientific endeavors somewhat stifled my creative expression, leading to a prolonged creative block. About a year before creating ‘Kangaroo Time,' I started performing at pubs and open mics, which reignited my songwriting. I would craft the lyrics and melody, and my guitarist friend would create the chords.”

As an immigrant to Australia from Brazil who identifies as queer, WELI found solace in the different personalities observed in the Eastern grey kangaroos, his subject of study. The “Kangaroo Time” music video cleverly depicts and relays some interesting facts about how diversity is inherent to them and many other species. For example, each kangaroo has a unique personality and it appears early in life; and yet, kangaroos can adjust their behavior when in groups and react in different ways when they encounter something new.

To depict this, WELI summoned a diverse group of friends and artists, including drag queens and samba dancers. By spotlighting several genres of dance—as well as the willingness of them all to fall into rhythm and coordinate with one another—WELI both makes his research accessible and sends an uplifting message. “Differences lead to diversity,” the music video explains. “It exists within any given species, it's just natural.”

“The video shoot felt like my graduation, and its success was akin to winning Eurovision!” WELI says. The momentum of the song has even inspired him to take this endeavor a step further. And so, he has released an EP titled Yours Academically, Dr. WELI. “My heart was torn between science and the vibrant world of pop music. After my PhD, I left academia to explore dance and music more freely, which is when I met many of the dancers featured in my video.” Made up of four songs, The EP chronicles his departure from academia to setting his sights on pursuing a music career.

For WELI, the experience of marrying pop music and science was “incredibly fulfilling.” With a little luck, it won't be long until he is filling dance floors with his research-inspired hits. “I hope listeners will be touched by the exuberance of diversity, collaboration, and interdisciplinarity,” he shares. “Any additional insights they gain, whether about kangaroo science or societal aspects, would be an added benefit.”

Photo: Nic Vevers/Australian National University (ANU)

Watch the video for “Kangaroo Time”:

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ANU Communications and Engagement.