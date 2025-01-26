Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

Vibrant Paintings Reimagine Greek Goddesses Into Complex Symbols of Empowerment and Resilience

By Eva Baron on January 26, 2025
Kristel Bechara "Heart of Chroma"

Kristel Bechara, “Persephone,” from the “Heart of Chroma” series.

With its wealth of iconography, gods, and stories, Greek mythology has captivated artists for millennia. Kristel Bechara is one such artist, and her Heart of Chroma series reimagines Greek myths through a uniquely contemporary lens.

Spanning fifteen paintings, the Heart of Chroma series primarily explores Greek goddesses, ranging from Persephone, Athena, and Artemis, among others. Each canvas teems with bold colors and vivid patterns, depicting their subjects in various states of empowerment, resilience, and, at times, peril.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the complexity of these goddesses—how they embody both strength and vulnerability, power and grace,” Bechara tells My Modern Met.

These themes appear throughout the paintings as contrasts, most commonly revealed through Bechara’s color choices. Monochromatic sections juxtapose those with striking reds, blues, and yellows, generating a sensation that Bechara’s subjects are, as she says, “larger-than-life.”

“I use a monochromatic background to highlight the subject, ensuring the dynamic patterns and vibrant colors I use stand out and create a striking contrast,” Bechara explains. “[This] ground[s] them in their divinity.”

Pattern and texture also play significant roles within the series. For Bechara, both contain a certain force and immediacy that enliven each painting. In layering intricate florals and geometric motifs, Bechara achieves a tactile canvas, engaging her viewers in a charged “emotional landscape.”

“It’s about making the painting feel alive,” Bechara claims. “The interplay of these elements helps bring out the essence of each figure and creates a visual energy that connects the viewer to the heart of the painting.”

The series compounds that emotional weight through its subjects. A painting of Echo, for instance, showcases the nymph with an agape mouth, her arched neck shrouded by a patterned wrap. In its resemblance to a coiled snake, the wrap evokes movement and creates a somber atmosphere, capturing the delicate balance between beauty and melancholy as explored within the original myth of Echo.

Another painting depicts Demeter, the goddess of nature, fertility, and the harvest. She confronts the viewer with an unwavering gaze, her hands and arms adorned with floral tattoos. Flowers bloom behind her, recalling her role as a nurturer, yet her expression is determined and almost defiant. These varied manifestations of divine power, to Bechara, communicate what she describes as the “feminine spirit.”

“Each figure represents a different facet of feminine power, whether it's wisdom, strength, love, or transformation,” Bechara says. “I portray this empowerment through the vivid, bold color choices and dynamic patterns that emanate from their forms, symbolizing the immense power they hold.”

While creating Heart of Chroma, Bechara underscored the importance of immersion. In preparation for the series, the artist frequently studied the goddesses, their myths, and their symbolic meanings. When it finally came time to paint, Bechara sought to combine an intuitive and intentional approach in order to capture the emotional essence of her divine subjects naturally.

“I work with a mix of emotional response and intentionality, ensuring the goddess or figure I’m portraying comes to life through dynamic color choices and compositions that reflect their power.”

It’s undeniable that these paintings are ripe with meaning, allowing viewers to depart from the series with countless takeaways. What Bechara most hopes for, though, is a renewed sense of confidence within her audience.

“My work is about encouraging people to embrace their uniqueness, to find beauty in their struggles, and to recognize the divine within.”

In this way, Heart of Chroma is a means of transferring divinity and strength from its subjects to its audience.

“The goddesses in this series embody timeless themes of empowerment, transformation, and resilience, and I want viewers to see these qualities in themselves,” Bechara explains.

To discover more of the artist’s works, visit Kristel Bechara’s website and follow her on Instagram.

Artist Kristel Bechara has reimagined Greek mythology and symbolism throughout her Heart of Chroma series.

Kristel Bechara "Heart of Chroma"

Kristel Bechara, “Selene,” from the “Heart of Chroma” series.

Kristel Bechara "Heart of Chroma"

Kristel Bechara, “Peacock: Eternal Tale,” from the “Heart of Chroma” series.

The series primarily focuses on Greek goddesses, positioning them as figures of empowerment and resilience.

Kristel Bechara "Heart of Chroma"

Kristel Bechara, “Nemesis,” from the “Heart of Chroma” series.

Kristel Bechara "Heart of Chroma"

Kristel Bechara, “Circe,” from the “Heart of Chroma” series.

Each painting boasts tremendous detail and teems with bold colors, patterns, and textures.

Kristel Bechara "Heart of Chroma"

Kristel Bechara, “Demeter,” from the “Heart of Chroma” series.

Kristel Bechara "Heart of Chroma"

Kristel Bechara, detail from “Demeter,” from the “Heart of Chroma” series.

Kristel Bechara "Heart of Chroma"

Kristel Bechara, “Echo,” from the “Heart of Chroma” series.

Other paintings from Heart of Chroma focus on symbols and iconography from Greek mythology.

Kristel Bechara "Heart of Chroma"

Kristel Bechara, “Argus,” from the “Heart of Chroma” series.

Kristel Bechara "Heart of Chroma"

Kristel Bechara, “Foliage,” from the “Heart of Chroma” series.

Kristel Bechara "Heart of Chroma"

Kristel Bechara, “Heart Unbound,” from the “Heart of Chroma” series.

Kristel Bechara: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kristel Bechara.

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
