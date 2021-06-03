Home / Architecture

Photographers Capture NYC’s Newly Opened ‘Little Island’ Park

By Samantha Pires on June 3, 2021

An incredibly unique park is now open for visitors in New York City. Little Island, designed by Heatherwick Studio and Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects, is a nature getaway and peaceful retreat for city dwellers after a difficult approval and construction process that took about eight years. The project is one of the first parks to open following the COVID-19 pandemic and is sure to help reintroduce the city to enjoying public space.

The most iconic feature of Little Island is the dramatic series of piles that hold up the park. “We were inspired by these piles and the civil engineering required to build structures that can withstand extreme river conditions,” explains Thomas Heatherwick of Heatherwick Studio. “Could we make these the heroes of our project, rather than hiding them? The vision that’s been built is based on taking these piles and turning their tops into dramatic planters that fuse together to make a richly-planted undulating landscape.”

The architects were certainly successful in celebrating this structural solution. Beautiful shots of the newly opened park showcase the range of movement made through their varying heights. This design system also helped the designers to include interesting shared programs like an amphitheater and a stage. Perhaps the greatest functional feature of Little Island is the incredible biodiversity it introduces to the area. Little Island includes almost 400 different species of grasses, shrubs, trees, and other flora.

Now that Little Island is officially completed, New Yorkers can find a beautiful nature getaway just next door. You can visit Little Island by reserving a spot on their website. If you can't make the trip yet, you can keep scrolling to find incredible moments of the park captured by photographers Timothy Schenck and Richard Silver.

Keep scrolling to find more incredible shots of the recently opened Little Island.

Little Island: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Heatherwick Studio: Website | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn
Matthew Nielson Landscape Architects: Website | Twitter | Instagram | Vimeo | LinkedIn
Luxigon: Website | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn
Diller-von Furstenburg Family Foundation: Website
Timothy Schenck: Website | Instagram | Tumblr | Twitter | LinkedIn
Richard Silver: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

All images via Heatherwick Studio, Matthew Nielson Landscape Architects, Diller-von Furstenburg Family Foundation, Luxigon, Timothy Schenck, and Richard Silver.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Timothy Schenck and Richard Silver.

Related Articles:

Architects Design ‘Little Island’ Getaway in NYC To Give City Dwellers a Touch of Nature

Architects Design Twisting Tower Inspired by Muscle Fibers for NYC Skyline

Revolutionary ‘CopenHill’ Offers Snow-Free Skiing on Top of a Power Plant

Photographer Chronicles the Alluring Abstract Beauty of the National Museum of Qatar

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Circular Forest Home Is Inspired by the Trunk of a Tree
This Intimate Restaurant Is Nestled Within a Cluster of Uniquely Shaped Brick Structures
Dreamy ‘House of Four Gardens’ Concept Blurs the Line Between Building and Nature
10 BIG Buildings by Bjarke Ingels Group [Infographic]
20 Documentaries About Famous Architects and Great Architecture
Rome’s Colosseum Is Getting a Makeover With a New Sustainable Floor

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Smithsonian Is Launching Epic Cruises Around the World With Expert Historians on Board
10 Skyscrapers That Are the Tallest Buildings in the World [Infographic]
Almost Everyone in This Tiny Alaskan Town Lives Under One Roof
Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy Announces Virtual Tour Event This Year
Geometric Game Lets You Build Imaginary Architecture in the Style of the Greats
Miami Beach’s First Underwater Sculpture Park Is 7 Miles Long and Will Open Later This Year

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.