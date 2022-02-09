Home / Environment

Turkish Man Plants 30 Million Saplings and Creates Forest on Once-Barren Land

By Jessica Stewart on February 9, 2022
Hikmet Kaya Posing In Front of Forest in Turkey

Hikmet Kaya has proved that good intentions and hard work can yield big rewards. The retired Turkish forest management chief has posed proudly in front of the barren land that he and his team have transformed into a lush forest. He began his career in the town of Sinop in 1978 and while he retired 19 years later, his legacy has continued to grow—literally.

Working together with his team and villagers, he brought in and planted 30,000,000 saplings over the course of his tenure. Long after his retirement, these trees have continued to grow; and today, this barren stepped land has undergone an incredible transformation. During the 19 years of afforestation efforts, Kaya never stopped working. And 41 years after he first began this ambitious afforestation project, he returned to the now-lush land with a picture of the once-barren environment, highlighting what a huge difference there is in the landscape. Needless to say, he admits he's very happy with the results.

It's a wonderful example to set for the rest of the country. According to Global Forest Watch, Turkey has seen a 5.4% decrease in tree cover since 2000. Deforestation was the overriding cause of much of this decrease, so contributing to its reversal is critical.

Combatting deforestation often comes down to governmental policy changes, which makes it important for individuals to know who they are voting for and to make sure their environmental concerns are heard. Still, that hasn't stopped individuals from taking matters into their own hands and taking action. From India to Ghana to China, individuals are taking up the cause and planting trees to make a difference.

Retired forest chief Hikmet Kaya has planted 30,000,000 saplings over the course of his tenure.

Hikmet Kaya Planting Trees in Turkey

Photo: Tohumtoprak

Together with his team and villagers, they've helped create a forest on once-barren land.

Hikmet Kaya Planting Trees in Turkey

Photo: Tohumtoprak

h/t: [tohumtoprak]

Related Articles:

Philippines Passes Law Requiring Students to Plant 10 Trees Before Graduating

Pakistan Combats Massive Unemployment By Hiring People to Plant 10 Billion Trees

Ethiopia May Have Set a World Record By Planting 350 Million Trees in Just 12 Hours

Man Spends 40 Years Planting a Tree on Barren Island Every Day, Now It’s a Giant Forest

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Meteorologist Melts Hearts When She Brings Her Adorable Baby Daughter on To Co-host
8-Year-Old Snuck His Self-Made Book Onto a Library Shelf and Now It Has a Waitlist Over 100 People Long
Ecuador Expands the Galápagos Marine Reserve by More Than 23,000 Square Miles
France Bans Single-Use Plastic Wraps on Fruits and Vegetables in Grocery Stores
Steve Irwin’s Family Has Saved More Than 100,000 Animals at Their Wildlife Hospital
This Teen Just Became the Youngest Woman to Fly Solo Around the World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Redwood Forest in Northern California Is Returned to Indigenous Ownership
Innovative ‘Bee Bricks’ Are Drilled With Tiny Holes To Offer Homes for Solitary Bees
73-Year-Old Grandma Realizes She’s Being Scammed But Brilliantly Outsmarts the Scammers
11 Trailblazing Female Scientists That You Need to Know
Man Achieves 3 Amazing Career Milestones as a Navy SEAL, Doctor, and Astronaut
7-Year-Old Hockey Fan Brings Ellen Degeneres to Tears With a Heartfelt Pep Talk

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.