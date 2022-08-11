Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Artist Embroiders Delicate Designs on Dried Leaves to Stitch a Connection With Nature

By Margherita Cole on August 11, 2022
Embroidery on Leaves by Hillary Waters Fayle

Richmond-based artist Hillary Waters Fayle merges her passions for nature and textile design in her ongoing embroidery project. She stitches geometric and abstract designs onto found leaves, creating a connection between people and nature.

These delicate creations shine a spotlight on materials that often go unnoticed and underappreciated. Fayle hand-stitches various motifs and patterns onto their surface, showcasing the resilience of natural fibers. “Plants are the base of the food chain for all life on the planet, they're our major building materials, they are what we make cloth from—they shelter and feed our bodies, but their beauty also nurtures our spirit, and we need that, too,” she tells My Modern Met.

Although using a needle and thread with leaves may seem challenging, Fayle is able to combine the two with mindful work. “Leaves are a really interesting material to work with—they're delicate and ephemeral, but they can be stronger and much longer lasting than you may think,” Fayle tells My Modern Met.

“They are ubiquitous to the point of being taken for granted but also uniquely exquisite—remarkable, yet invisible. They're also plentiful and infinitely replenishable, which nods towards thinking about sustainability not only through the pieces themselves but in working with a material that is so fragile, I think of it as a celebration of what can be achieved when we're deliberate and careful.”

You can see Fayle's art in person in fall 2022 at the Momentum Gallery in Asheville, North Carolina, and keep up to date with more upcoming exhibitions by following her on Instagram.

Richmond-based artist Hillary Waters Fayle embroider dried leaves.

Embroidery on Leaves by Hillary Waters FayleEmbroidery on Leaves by Hillary Waters FayleEmbroidery on Leaves by Hillary Waters FayleEmbroidery on Leaves by Hillary Waters Fayle

She stitches geometric and abstract designs onto found leaves, creating a connection between people and nature.

Embroidery on Leaves by Hillary Waters FayleEmbroidery on Leaves by Hillary Waters FayleEmbroidery on Leaves by Hillary Waters Fayle

Although using a needle and thread with leaves may seem challenging, Fayle is able to combine the two with mindful work.

Embroidery on Leaves by Hillary Waters FayleEmbroidery on Leaves by Hillary Waters FayleEmbroidery on Leaves by Hillary Waters FayleEmbroidery on Leaves by Hillary Waters FayleHillary Waters Fayle: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hillary Waters Fayle.

Related Articles:

Charming Embroidery Captures the Funny Purity of Dogs Being Dogs

Embroidery Artist Puts a Twist on Her Hoop Art by Stitching Fabric Photographs

Embroidery Artist Uses Dried Leaves as an Unconventional Canvas for Exquisite Bird Portraits

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Embroidery Artist Puts a Twist on Her Hoop Art by Stitching Fabric Photographs
Artist Transforms Satellite Images of the Ocean Into Stunning Embroidery Art
Vivid Embroidered Landscapes Come Alive Through 3D Stitching
Ukrainian Artist Reimagines Her Unconventional Embroideries in Light of Russian Invasion
Embroidered Bird Brooches Use Thread Like Paint To Recreate Our Feathered Friends
These Embroidered Vegetables Look Like They Were Plucked Straight From a Garden

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Pop Culture Embroideries Capture the Colorful Spirit of Beloved Cartoons
Anatomical Embroideries Offer a Dazzling Look at the Human Body Beneath the Skin
Illusionistic Bird Embroideries Look Like the Creatures Are Perched on a Cage
Exquisite Embroideries on Transparent Fabric Will Transport You to the Forest Floor
Ethereal Embroidered Moths Take Flight With Wings Made of Vintage Tapestries
Embroidery Artist “Paints” Lush Landscapes Using Only a Needle and Thread

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]