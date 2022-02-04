Nigerian Artist Creates Larger-Than-Life Hyperrealistic Portraits Entirely in Charcoal

Have you ever seen a drawing that looked too good to be true? Nigerian artist Hopex John uses his masterful drawing skills to create hyperrealistic portraits that could easily be mistaken for black and white photographs. With only charcoal at his disposal, he captures the texture of skin and hair with amazing detail.

John's art ranges from celebrity drawings to family commissions, and he spends an equal amount of time to bring each subject to life. Each mark on the paper is made with charcoal, which he carefully sketches and blends onto the white surface to create light and shadow. Depending on the complexity of his work, it can take over 100 hours to call it complete.

“I use my painstakingly drawn charcoal art to express my deep feelings and to address socio-cultural issues in Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large,” John tells My Modern Met. “I also want to spread positive messages and impact people's lives.”

Nigerian artist Hopex John creates hyperrealistic portraits that are drawn entirely in charcoal.

Watch John draw in this video:

