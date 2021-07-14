Iceland Hotel Room Phone Has a Button to Request a Wake-Up Call When the Northern Lights Are Visible

Iceland is a fantastic place to see the Northern Lights, but you’re not always guaranteed to be at the right place at the right time. Since the aurora borealis shines at any time of night, it can be hard to predict when the dazzling lights will appear. Luckily though, there’s one hotel in Iceland that offers a special “Northern Lights Wake-Up” call, so you’ll never miss the show.

When musician Kristjan Hrannar recently visited “the land of fire and ice,” he shared a photo of his hotel room phone on Reddit. Like most, it includes buttons for reception and room service, however it also features a button that tells the hotel staff to wake you up when the Northern Lights are dancing in Iceland’s skies.

It’s not clear which hotel Hrannar was staying at, but the complimentary auto-aurora wake-​up call is offered in numerous hotels across the country. Hotel Rangá, Hotel Husáfell, and Hotel Budir are just a few that offer the special service.

If you’re planning a trip to Iceland, the best time to see the Northern Lights is between October and March.

Musician Kristjan Hrannar shared a photo of his hotel room phone, which features a special “Northern Lights Wake-Up” call button.

h/t: [Twisted Sifter]

Related Articles:

You Can Sleep Under the Northern Lights in This Outdoor Bubble-Shaped Hotel

Stargaze From Bed When You Stay in Cozy Glass Cabins in the Icelandic Countryside

Glass-Walled Cabin in Iceland Lets You Gaze at the Northern Lights Right From Bed

Get the Perfect View of the Northern Lights From These Geodesic Igloos