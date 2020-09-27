Home / Architecture / Hotels

You Can Sleep Under the Northern Lights in This Outdoor Bubble-Shaped Hotel

Buubble Hotel Iceland Under Northern Lights

Do you dream of sleeping under the stars? The Buubble Hotel in Iceland is offering guests the opportunity to  do just that—plus an up-close view of the Northern Lights—in all four seasons. The hotel's 18 rooms are clear, heated domes nestled into two remote forest locations. Guests can choose the forest location on the south coast of Iceland or the pods along the Golden Circle further north. Those lucky enough for an overnight stay at the hotel will discover why the Buubble Hotel is the “5 Million Star Hotel.”

Both hotel locations offer privacy, enviable interior design, and stunning views. Well-suited for couples or friends, each pair of two guests can choose their pod from the nine provided at each location. However, the locations themselves are kept secret. Only with their reservation do guests receive instructions on where to find the hotel. Each Buubble room is equipped with a double bed, beautiful bedding, and plenty of extra blankets. Guests can recline in comfort while observing the Milky Way above. The remote location of the hotel also provides a starry view unencumbered by light pollution. If guests are lucky, they may also observe the aurora borealis—the celestial phenomenon also known as the Northern Lights.

Although guests may not ever want to leave their Buubble hotel room, a short walk is required to access the shared hotel bathrooms and kitchen. The hotel locations are within easy driving distance of towns with plenty of dining options to try the local fare. The colorful capital of Iceland, Reykjavik, is also under two hours’ drive from both Buubble hotel locations. To further entertain their guests, the hotel offers driving tours of nearby natural wonders including waterfalls, geysers, and National Parks.

A stay at the Buubble Hotel encourages relaxation, exploration, and spending time in nature. Rooms start at $172 a night with extra activities and amenities available. You can learn more about the hotel and get started planning your dream trip on Buubble's website.

The Buubble Hotel in Iceland allows guests to spend the night in one of these clear pod rooms for two.

Buubble Forest Hotel Room

Each Buubble location is secret until you make a reservation. The locations are remote so that starry views are unobstructed by light pollution.

Buubble Hotel Night

Each room is private, cozy, and heated. They are also designed to be comfortable in all seasons.

Buubble Hotel Daytime

Guests can watch the Milky Way and the Northern Lights from their beds.

Buubble Hotel Snow Winter

The Buubble Hotel offers many additional amenities including tours of the surrounding area. Rooms can currently be booked online, starting at $172 per night.

Buubble Hotel Iceland Under Stars

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Buubble Hotel.

