Home / Architecture / Hotels

Get the Perfect View of the Northern Lights From These Geodesic Igloos

By Samantha Pires on February 17, 2021
Get the Perfect View of the Northern Lights From These Geodesic Igloos

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Watching the Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights, is a common item on people’s bucket lists. The phenomenon is one of the most beautiful natural occurrences in the world and inspires tourists from all over the world to pursue the best viewing spot they can find. Borealis Basecamp—a collection of domed structures located just outside of Fairbanks, Alaska—is a truly unique way to experience the Aurora Borealis. It keeps visitors safe and warm in the Alaskan wilderness while preserving unobstructed views of the night sky.

Adriel Butler founded Borealis Basecamp to help North American locations compete with other popular spots to watch the Northern Lights. After operating an inbound tour company focused on Aurora Tourism, he noticed that his area was lacking some of the interesting designs found in mid/upper market accommodations in Finland and Iceland. Motivated by this clear opening in the market and inspired by other temporary accommodations previously used as polar camps and research stations, Borealis Basecamp was born.

Get the Perfect View of the Northern Lights From These Geodesic Igloos

Butler describes the project to My Modern Met as “North America’s only clear roofed igloos offering wrap-around frameless windows to the outdoors. Similar to an I-Max screen, the window wraps past your peripheral vision, offering an immersive experience without all the cold of -25 degrees Fahrenheit.” If you are willing to spend some time out in the cold, however, there are plenty of beautiful things to see during the day time too.

The White Mountains Snowmachine Experience, Reindeer Meet & Greet, dogsledding experience, and Heli Flightseeing excursion are just some of the activities that will help you catch a glimpse of the incredible Alaskan wilderness before your long-awaited light show. Despite all the additional adventurous activities available to guests, there's also no shame in wanting to spend the day in your personal igloo, reading at the breakfast bar, or enjoying your second cup of coffee in bed.

While we would love to stay in this Alaskan getaway just for the great design, Butler gave My Modern Met some great advice for those planning to stay a night at the basecamp and about the uncertainties of planning a trip to see the Northern Lights: “Each time of year is unique—Autumn, Winter, and Spring. Plan your visit around what you want to experience beyond the Aurora… the Aurora is natural and no one can guarantee it.  So, make your plans to have an awesome time whether the Aurora shows up or not.” You can book your stay now through Airbnb or other booking services.

Borealis Basecamp is a collection of geodesic domes that provide incredible views of the Northern Lights.

Get the Perfect View of the Northern Lights From These Geodesic Igloos

Each dome features a wrap-around window that keeps you totally immersed in the natural phenomenon while you stay nice and warm inside.

Get the Perfect View of the Northern Lights From These Geodesic IgloosGet the Perfect View of the Northern Lights From These Geodesic IgloosGet the Perfect View of the Northern Lights From These Geodesic IgloosGet the Perfect View of the Northern Lights From These Geodesic IgloosGet the Perfect View of the Northern Lights From These Geodesic IgloosGet the Perfect View of the Northern Lights From These Geodesic Igloos

Borealis Basecamp: Borealis Basecamp | Instagram | Facebook | Airbnb

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Borealis Basecamp.

Related Articles:

Most Enchanting Aurora Borealis Photos From the Northern Lights Photographer of the Year Contest

You Can Sleep Under the Northern Lights in This Outdoor Bubble-Shaped Hotel

Spectacular Photo of the Northern Lights Looks Like a Dragon in the Sky

Architects Design Brilliantly Colorful Domed Village on Hormuz Island

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Unique Luxury Hotel Is Camouflaged in the Grassy Nordic Landscape
This All-Pink Apartment in Madrid Is a Bubblegum Dream Vacation Spot
You Can Sleep Under the Northern Lights in This Outdoor Bubble-Shaped Hotel
Spend the Night in a Giant Barrel Nestled Among Agave Fields in the Town of Tequila
This ‘Wizard of Oz’ Hotel Room Has Its Own Yellow Brick Road
2015 ICEHOTEL Opens Doors for Another Season of Sleeping in a Room Made of Ice and Snow

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Sleep Under the Stars at This Stunning South African Resort
Parisian Cityscape Carved in Ice for One of a Kind Hotel Room

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.