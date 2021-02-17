Get the Perfect View of the Northern Lights From These Geodesic Igloos

Watching the Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights, is a common item on people’s bucket lists. The phenomenon is one of the most beautiful natural occurrences in the world and inspires tourists from all over the world to pursue the best viewing spot they can find. Borealis Basecamp—a collection of domed structures located just outside of Fairbanks, Alaska—is a truly unique way to experience the Aurora Borealis. It keeps visitors safe and warm in the Alaskan wilderness while preserving unobstructed views of the night sky.

Adriel Butler founded Borealis Basecamp to help North American locations compete with other popular spots to watch the Northern Lights. After operating an inbound tour company focused on Aurora Tourism, he noticed that his area was lacking some of the interesting designs found in mid/upper market accommodations in Finland and Iceland. Motivated by this clear opening in the market and inspired by other temporary accommodations previously used as polar camps and research stations, Borealis Basecamp was born.

Butler describes the project to My Modern Met as “North America’s only clear roofed igloos offering wrap-around frameless windows to the outdoors. Similar to an I-Max screen, the window wraps past your peripheral vision, offering an immersive experience without all the cold of -25 degrees Fahrenheit.” If you are willing to spend some time out in the cold, however, there are plenty of beautiful things to see during the day time too.

The White Mountains Snowmachine Experience, Reindeer Meet & Greet, dogsledding experience, and Heli Flightseeing excursion are just some of the activities that will help you catch a glimpse of the incredible Alaskan wilderness before your long-awaited light show. Despite all the additional adventurous activities available to guests, there's also no shame in wanting to spend the day in your personal igloo, reading at the breakfast bar, or enjoying your second cup of coffee in bed.

While we would love to stay in this Alaskan getaway just for the great design, Butler gave My Modern Met some great advice for those planning to stay a night at the basecamp and about the uncertainties of planning a trip to see the Northern Lights: “Each time of year is unique—Autumn, Winter, and Spring. Plan your visit around what you want to experience beyond the Aurora… the Aurora is natural and no one can guarantee it. So, make your plans to have an awesome time whether the Aurora shows up or not.” You can book your stay now through Airbnb or other booking services.

Borealis Basecamp is a collection of geodesic domes that provide incredible views of the Northern Lights.

Each dome features a wrap-around window that keeps you totally immersed in the natural phenomenon while you stay nice and warm inside.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Borealis Basecamp.