Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

Millionaire Heiress Donates 90% of Inheritance and Advocates for Others To Do the Same

By Ava Linker on October 15, 2025
Marlene Engelhorn Advocates for Equal Wealth Distribution

Photo: Martin Kraft via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Marlene Engelhorn is the Austrian-German heiress to a multimillion-euro fortune, inherited from her grandmother, who passed away in 2022. This fortune stems from Friedrich Engelhorn, who founded BASF, today’s largest chemical producer, and an ethically controversial company.

Initially, the heiress wanted the Austrian government to apply a 90% tax on the inheritance. However, Austria got rid of its inheritance tax in 2008; so, instead, she donated it. She planned to randomly select 50 Austrians and let them decide where the money should go.

After emailing over 10,000 random Austrians, she selected 50 who demographically best represented Austria, and from them, the “Good Council for Redistribution” was born. Engelhorn had only three restrictions on how they could use the money: for-profit ventures; groups with inhumane, unconstitutional, or extremist affiliations; and the members themselves or their associates could not be given the money.

In 2024, after six weeks of deliberations for which each member was compensated, they decided to divide the €25 million (almost $30 million) between 77 different organizations, covering a wide range of social issues. The largest donation of €1.7 million (nearly $2 million) went to the Austrian Society for Nature Conservation.

Back in 2021, Engelhorn co-founded the Tax Me Now movement as she believes it’s unjust for some to come upon such grand amounts of money simply because they “won the birth lottery,” as she puts it.

“Many people struggle to make ends meet with a full-time job and pay taxes on every euro they earn from work,” she explains. “I see this as a failure of politics, and if politics fails, then the citizens have to deal with it themselves.”

The Tax Me Now movement has gained support from other wealthy heirs like Abigail Disney. Engelhorn continues to be an advocate for socioeconomic justice.

Marlene Engelhorn inherited millions before she was 30. When the Austrian government wouldn’t tax her inheritance, she found others who would help her distribute it.

Marlene Engelhorn Advocates for Equal Wealth Distribution

Photo: Jan Zappner via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

50 people were chosen who best represented Austria’s demographics and divided the €25 million between 77 different organizations.

Marlene Engelhorn Advocates for Equal Wealth Distribution

Photo: Jan Zappner via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Today, she is an advocate for decreasing the wealth gap, taxing the rich, and is a co-founder of the Tax Me Now movement.

Marlene Engelhorn Advocates for Equal Wealth Distribution

Photo: Martin Kraft via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Source: Why a millionaire heiress gave away her $27 million inheritance to strangers

Related Articles:

Anna Kendrick Donates All of Her Income From ‘Woman of the Hour’ Film to Victims of Violent Crime

Dolly Parton Donates $1M of Her Own Money and $1M From Her Businesses To Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

Lottery Winner Vows To Donate Portion of $4M Winnings to Animal Welfare

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Meet the Physicist Who Wrote Over 2,000 Wikipedia Biographies for Women in STEM
Jane Fonda Relaunches McCarthy-Era Free Speech Initiative, With Support From 800 Celebs
Empowering Nonprofit Makes Waves by Teaching Women and Girls To Surf in Sri Lanka
Jimmy Kimmel Returns To Air Following Outpouring of Support Including 400 Celebrities and the ACLU
Subterranean Library Built in Metro Station Encourages Commuters To Read
High Schooler Develops an Affordable Way To Filter Microplastics From Drinking Water

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Pope Francis’ Popemobile To Be Converted Into Mobile Health Clinic for Gaza Children
Intimate Portraits of Tibetan Refugees Offer a Glimpse Into Resilience, Peace, and Compassion [Interview]
Pedro Pascal’s Trans Sister Lux Praises His Kindness and Support
Split Photos Highlight the Stark Disparities Between War and Comfort Across the World
Christian Bale and His Wife Are Building a Unique Village in California To Keep Siblings in Foster Care Together
Over 485,000 Kids Get Free LEGOs To Play With Thanks To Nonprofit Donations

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.