Home / Animals / Dogs

Mexico Sends Its Search and Rescue Dogs to Turkey to Help in the Search for Earthquake Survivors

By Regina Sienra on February 8, 2023

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Marcelo Ebrard (@marcelo.ebrard)

A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey in the early hours of Monday, February 6, leaving behind a death toll of over 8,000 (and counting), on top of 37,000 injured and thousands of toppled and damaged buildings. The earthquake was felt as far as Lebanon, and it has also caused over 2,000 deaths in neighboring Syria. The rain and snow, together with powerful aftershocks, have complicated rescue efforts. Faced with the daunting task to look for survivors, Turkey turned to other countries for help. Fortunately, help is on the way. Among the international first responders—including aid from Japan and the UK—are Mexico's search and rescue dogs, along with their handlers. They are bound for Turkish city of Adana to help with the rescue and recovery efforts.

The 16 Mexican dogs who will make the trek belong to a handful of organizations. Balam and Orly are two border collies who are part of the Mexican Red Cross, and are joined by July, an 8-year-old black labrador, and Rex, a Belgian Malinois. Timba, from Mexico's Secretariat of National Defense, and Ecko, another Belgian Malinois from the Mexican Navy, are also part of the team.

These search and rescue dogs have several years of training and experience, and can alert their handlers that they've found someone by barking and scratching the ground. Rescuing teams rely on dogs to look for survivors in the rubble, as the use of any heavy machinery could cause further damage to the collapsed structures and put those trapped at risk.

Mexico's search and rescue dogs rose to fame after an earthquake rocked central Mexico in September 2017. Led by a yellow labrador named Frida, known for bravely browsing the rubble with her protective boots and googles, the pooches became a symbol of hope and resilience, as well as a reassuring presence during the recovery efforts. While sadly Frida passed away from old age in 2022, she is being honored by the rescue team from the Mexican Navy. The brigade is now called Frida, and their uniforms boast a picture of her.

Along with the search and rescue dogs, Mexico has deployed over 100 rescuers, which include highly trained civilian volunteers and military personnel. A country prone to earthquakes, Mexico has developed specialized rescue teams ever since a 8.1 magnitude earthquake wrecked central Mexico in 1985.

“Mexico does this in homage to its tradition of solidarity, of support to other peoples and, of course, bearing in mind our experience with international solidarity in both 1985 and 2017,” said Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s foreign affairs secretary. He also tweeted a video of the search and rescue dogs with the message: “The heart of our rescue team is currently flying to Turkey.”

After a devastating earthquake rocked Turkey, 16 search and rescue dogs from Mexico have been deployed to help look for survivors.

The 16 Mexican dogs who will make the trek belong to a handful of organizations. Balam and Orly are two border collies who are part of the Mexican Red Cross, and are joined by July, an 8-year-old black labrador, and Rex, a Belgian Malinoi.

Timba, from Mexico's Secretariat of National Defense, and Ecko, another Belgian Malinois from the Mexican Navy, are also part of the team.

Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Secretary, tweeted a video of the search and rescue dogs with the message: “The heart of our rescue team is currently flying to Turkey.”

Mexican Red Cross: Website | Twitter
h/t: [BBC]

Related Articles:

Moving Portraits of Surviving 9/11 Search and Rescue Dogs 10 Years Later

Study Finds That Petting Dogs May Give Us the Same Brain Benefits as Socializing With Humans

Study Finds That Dogs Can Detect When We’re Stressed Out

Adorable Golden Retriever Therapy Dog Is Comforting California’s Firefighters Amidst Wildfires

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

6-Year-Old Is Told Her Painting Is “Wrong” by Teacher, So the Internet Steps in to Uplift Her
25 Best Love Quotes From Literature, Poetry, and Pop Culture
Netherlands Proposing Ban on Dogs With Squished Noses and Cats With Folded Ears
Animal Shelter Uses Hilarious Honesty to Find Ralphie the “Fire-Breathing Demon” Dog a Loving Home
Quick-Thinking Man Helps a Koala Cross a Busy Highway in Australia
Devoted Teacher Makes Personalized Plush Toys Based on Students’ Drawings

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

We Now Have the Answer to What Is the Smartest Dog Breed
Man Saves 24 People From Blizzard and the Buffalo Bills Reward Him With Tickets to Tickets to the Super Bowl
Japanese Woman Mesmerizes Audiences by Snowboarding While Wearing a Kimono for “Coming of Age Day”
9-Year-Old Paleontology Lover Finds Giant Megalodon Tooth on Maryland Beach
Olympian Chloe Kim Carried a Snowboarder to Safety Down a Hill at Mammoth Mountain
Pug Puppy Becomes Best Friends With a Statue That Looks Like Her

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.