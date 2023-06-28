Home / Photography

Joyful Scenes Emerge From Photographer’s Playful Perspective of the World

By Margherita Cole on June 28, 2023
Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas

Lisbon-based photographer Hugo Suíssas turns the impossible into reality. Using forced perspective, he juxtaposes household objects and sometimes himself with real-life settings, creating playful images that fool the eye. From the Statue of Liberty getting sprayed with deodorant to a screwdriver that pairs perfectly with a twisty skyscraper, these images are as clever as they are entertaining.

Suíssas proves that you don't need a high-end budget for amazing photos, as most of his pictures are made with items that everyone owns. So, once he has found the desired location to take a picture, he will incorporate a smaller prop into the composition. This can be anything from toothpaste or nail clippers to a pair of scissors or a roll of aluminum foil. And while these objects are not extraordinary on their own, Suíssas' understanding of forced perspective helps him merge their shapes and functions into the landscape.

In one photo, for instance, he inserts a pencil into a pencil sharpener and the shavings blend into an orange spiral staircase. Another photo features a hand holding an average whisk in front of a few flying birds, creating the illusion that they are trapped inside a birdcage. By using his imagination and the objects he has on hand, the sky is the limit for Suíssas' photography.

Check out more of his forced perspective photography below and keep up to date with his latest additions by following Suíssas on Instagram.

Lisbon-based photographer Hugo Suíssas creates photos with surreal compositions.

Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas

He uses forced perspective to create these whimsical tricks of the eye.

Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas

Everyday objects are juxtaposed with large-scale settings to create these optical illusions.

Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas

Scissors, clothes hangers, pencil sharpeners, and more appear to merge with their surroundings.

Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suissas

Hugo Suíssas: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hugo Suíssas.

