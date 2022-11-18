30 Funny Cat Photos Candidly Captured on the Streets of Japan

Cats are comedians. They certainly don’t realize it, but as Japanese photographer Masayuki Oki shows, they are constantly doing things that make us laugh. Oki roams Tokyo and other city streets to look for kitties that are just being themselves, but they are doing so in a way that is funny to us humans. This includes dramatic fighting poses, weird facial expressions, and contorted positions as they groom themselves. Sometimes, the photos are so bizarre that they don’t seem real. But as any cat lover knows, this is the nature of these amusing little creatures.

Street photography often centers on humans, but Oki defies convention by searching for cats while he walks. He snapped his first photo of a gray-haired feline he calls Busanyan-senpai on New Year’s Eve in 2013. The next day, with his passion for cat photography fully ignited, he grabbed his camera and started taking more pictures of them. It has provided him with a popular subject matter and a dedicated social media following, and it's also a way for Oki to share his love of cats while not being able to have them at home.

Scroll down for street photography starring cats. Then, follow Oki on Instagram to see what these funny felines are up to next.

Japanese photographer Masayuki Oki shares how cats are natural comedians.

Oki roams Tokyo and other city streets to look for kitties that are just being themselves, but they are doing so in a way that is funny to us humans.

This includes dramatic fighting poses, weird facial expressions, and contorted positions as they groom themselves.

Sometimes, the photos are so bizarre that they don’t seem real.

But as any cat lover knows, this is the nature of these amusing little creatures.

Masayuki Oki: Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Masayuki Oki.

Related Articles:

24 of the Best Cat Toys That Will Delight Your Furry Friend

Artist Turns Meme-tastic Internet Cats Into Equally as Funny Sculptures

Musician Transforms a Noisy Cat’s Meows Into a Catchy Multi-Chorus Song