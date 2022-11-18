Home / Animals / Cats

30 Funny Cat Photos Candidly Captured on the Streets of Japan

By Sara Barnes on November 18, 2022
Cats are comedians. They certainly don’t realize it, but as Japanese photographer Masayuki Oki shows, they are constantly doing things that make us laugh. Oki roams Tokyo and other city streets to look for kitties that are just being themselves, but they are doing so in a way that is funny to us humans. This includes dramatic fighting poses, weird facial expressions, and contorted positions as they groom themselves. Sometimes, the photos are so bizarre that they don’t seem real. But as any cat lover knows, this is the nature of these amusing little creatures.

Street photography often centers on humans, but Oki defies convention by searching for cats while he walks. He snapped his first photo of a gray-haired feline he calls Busanyan-senpai on New Year’s Eve in 2013. The next day, with his passion for cat photography fully ignited, he grabbed his camera and started taking more pictures of them. It has provided him with a popular subject matter and a dedicated social media following, and it's also a way for Oki to share his love of cats while not being able to have them at home.

Scroll down for street photography starring cats. Then, follow Oki on Instagram to see what these funny felines are up to next.

Oki roams Tokyo and other city streets to look for kitties that are just being themselves, but they are doing so in a way that is funny to us humans.

This includes dramatic fighting poses, weird facial expressions, and contorted positions as they groom themselves.

Sometimes, the photos are so bizarre that they don’t seem real.

But as any cat lover knows, this is the nature of these amusing little creatures.

Masayuki Oki: Instagram | Twitter 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Masayuki Oki.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
