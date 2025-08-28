Home / Technology

Japan’s Innovative “Human Washing Machine” Can Clean up and Dry a Person in 15 Minutes

By Regina Sienra on August 28, 2025

 

In 1970, a peculiar invention made waves at the Japan World Exposition, a world’s fair devoted to “Progress and Harmony for Mankind.” The Ultrasonic Bath, created by Sanyo Electric Co.—the modern Panasonic Holdings Corp—was described as a “human washing machine,” and symbolized the future of hygiene. While it never took off commercially, the invention was stuck in the mind of a fourth-grader named Yasuaki Aoyama. Fast forward more than half a century, and the company he now leads has given this concept another try.

Named Mirai Ningen Sentakuki (which means “human washing machine of the future” in Japanese) debuted at the 2025 Osaka Kansai Expo. Brought to life by Science Co., a company that produces bathtubs and shower heads, it draws from that first attempt at a bathing device from the 1970s, but incorporates state-of-the-art technology that could turn it into a life-changing cleaning tool for caretakers, the elderly, and those with limited mobility.

Shaped like a pod and mostly clear, the appliance fills halfway with warm water as the user sits in a reclined position. Powered by AI, the “human washing machine” determines if the bather is comfortable and the water temperature is right by measuring their pulse. The appliance can also detect if the person is anxious or calm, and if the former is the case, it displays relaxing images at eye level to ease them into the process.

According to the company, a complete wash and dry takes 15 minutes, and the Mirai Ningen Sentakuki relies on the latest tech in water jets and microscopic air bubbles for an optimal cleaning process. The machine also gives a nod to the longstanding Japanese bathing culture, which sees bathing as a way to also cleanse the spirit and remain healthy.

Aoyama, who described the first encounter with the The Ultrasonic Bath as the one event that sent his imagination into overdrive, sees this new invention as his dream machne. “It made me excited, thinking about what kind of future there would be,” he told The Asahi Shimbun. While most people didn't have a bath at home back then and relied on public bathhouses in the 1970s, today the challenges are different. In the face of an “aging crisis,” this device could very well become a reliable option to tend to geriatric patients with dignity and ease. “We will offer a new human washing machine as a legacy from the 1970 expo,” Aoyama says.

To stay up to date with this creation, visit the Science Co. website.

Science Co., a Japanese company that produces bathtubs and shower heads, has created the “human washing machine of the future.”

Inspired by a similar bathing device from the 1970s, it incorporates state-of-the-art technology that could turn it into a life-changing tool for caretakers, the elderly, and those with limited mobility.

According to the company, a complete wash and dry takes 15 minutes, and the machine can determine if the bather is comfortable and the water temperature is right.

