Microbiologist Settles Debate on Whether You Should Shower in the Morning or at Night

By Regina Sienra on May 22, 2025
Shower head running water

Photo: Naypong/Depositphotos

The debate about whether showering in the morning or at night is better can be really contentious. It can go beyond a personal preference or even its benefits, and turn into a question of who is doing it right, or at least better. As with all topics related to health and hygiene, it's always a good idea to turn to science for answers.

Primrose Freestone, a senior lecturer in clinical microbiology from the University of Leicester, offered an insightful take based on how our body works on a microscopic level. For her, this is not a debate about starting the day fresh and wide awake versus relaxing and “washing the day away,” but rather a matter of better understanding the bacteria that lives on our skin and around it.

Freestone explains that while sweat has long been seen as the main culprit in producing body odor, it is actually odorless. Instead, the actual guilty party is a bacteria known as staphylococci, which lives on our skin and feeds on sweat. When these organisms break it down, it creates a compound called thioalcohols, which contains sulphur and produces the bad smell. Additionally, there are also the pollutants our skin picks up throughout the day, coexisting with the sebaceous oils our skin microbiome feeds on.

Surely, if you shower at night, you can get rid of all this dirt before going to bed. But just because you're done for the day doesn't mean everything else going on in your body has closed up shop too. You're also sweating and shedding skin in your slumber, which means the bacteria have continued to feast on your dead skin cells, plus you may be picking up whatever microbes are deposited on your bed sheets.

That's why Freestone is a fierce advocate for morning showers. “A morning shower suggests your body will be cleaner of night-acquired skin microbes when putting on fresh clothes. You'll also start the day with less sweat for odor-producing bacteria to feed on—which will probably help you smell fresher for longer during the day compared to someone who showered at night.”

But for her, the most defining factor is how often you wash your bed sheets, as it is closely related to the effectiveness of your showers. “If you don't regularly wash your sheets, this could lead to a build-up of dead skin cell deposits which will feed more dust mites. The droppings from these dust mites can trigger allergies and exacerbate asthma.”

If you're Team Night Shower, don't worry. We've previously heard from Dr. Jason Singh, who says nighttime showers help you sleep better as they help release melatonin, and are better at hydrating your skin, which is great for people with dry and sensitive skin. So whatever your preference, you'll have great arguments to bring to the table next time you engage in this debate. And that’s on top of keeping your skin healthy and clean, of course.

Sources: Should You Shower in The Morning or Night? It Depends on One Crucial Factor; Doctor Settles Debate About Whether It’s Better to Shower at Morning or at Night; Dr Primrose Freestone at University of Leicester

