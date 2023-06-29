This Is What AI Thinks People From Each of the 50 U.S. States Look Like

People have been having a lot of fun with AI, particularly with image generators like Midjourney. Using the technology, we've seen everything from Renaissance-inspired streetwear to fantasy campers. For many, it's fascinating to see what AI considers “beautiful” or “perfect.” Recently, a writer at BuzzFeed, Sara Thompson, decided to see what would happen when she asked Midjourney what a typical person from each American state looked like.

Each of the 50 AI-generated images shows an adult man and woman intended to personify a specific state. In some cases, the looks are unmistakable. There's a stereotypical blond “California girl,” and the duo from Hawaii is sporting traditional dress. The older couple from Florida looks like they're ready for a day on the golf course, while the Alaskans are bundled up for a cold winter.

Many of the other states show subtle differences that might be harder to associate with a specific region. The couples from Illinois and Massachusetts, for instance, are fairly bland and without distinguishing features that would quickly associate them with their states.

Scroll down to see all 50 AI renderings of these “average” Americans. Do you think that the technology captured the spirit of your state?

See what AI thinks an “average” person in every U.S. state looks like.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

All images Sara Thompson/Midjourney. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by BuzzFeed.

