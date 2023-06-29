Home / Technology

This Is What AI Thinks People From Each of the 50 U.S. States Look Like

By Jessica Stewart on June 29, 2023
People have been having a lot of fun with AI, particularly with image generators like Midjourney. Using the technology, we've seen everything from Renaissance-inspired streetwear to fantasy campers. For many, it's fascinating to see what AI considers “beautiful” or “perfect.” Recently, a writer at BuzzFeed, Sara Thompson, decided to see what would happen when she asked Midjourney what a typical person from each American state looked like.

Each of the 50 AI-generated images shows an adult man and woman intended to personify a specific state. In some cases, the looks are unmistakable. There's a stereotypical blond “California girl,” and the duo from Hawaii is sporting traditional dress. The older couple from Florida looks like they're ready for a day on the golf course, while the Alaskans are bundled up for a cold winter.

Many of the other states show subtle differences that might be harder to associate with a specific region. The couples from Illinois and Massachusetts, for instance, are fairly bland and without distinguishing features that would quickly associate them with their states.

Scroll down to see all 50 AI renderings of these “average” Americans. Do you think that the technology captured the spirit of your state?

Alabama

What an Average Person from Alabama Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Alaska

What an Average Person from Alaska Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Arizona

What an Average Person from Arizona Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Arkansas

What an Average Person from Arkansas Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

California

What an Average Person from California Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Colorado

What an Average Person from Colorado Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Connecticut

What an Average Person from Connecticut Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Delaware

What an Average Person from Delaware Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Florida

What an Average Person from Florida Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Georgia

What an Average Person from Georgia Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Hawaii

What an Average Person from Hawaii Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Idaho

What an Average Person from Idaho Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Illinois

What an Average Person from Illinois Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Indiana

What an Average Person from Indiana Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Iowa

What an Average Person from Iowa Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Kansas

What an Average Person from Kansas Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Kentucky

What an Average Person from Kentucky Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Louisiana

What an Average Person from Louisiana Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Maine

What an Average Person from Maine Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Maryland

What an Average Person from Maryland Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Massachusetts

What an Average Person from Massachusetts Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Michigan

What an Average Person from Michigan Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Minnesota

What an Average Person from Minnesota Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Mississippi

What an Average Person from Mississippi Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Missouri

What an Average Person from Missouri Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Montana

What an Average Person from Montana Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Nebraska

What an Average Person from Nebraska Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Nevada

What an Average Person from Nevada Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

New Hampshire

What an Average Person from New Hampshire Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

New Jersey

What an Average Person from New Jersey Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

New Mexico

What an Average Person from New Mexico Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

New York

What an Average Person from New York Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

North Carolina

What an Average Person from North Carolina Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

North Dakota

What an Average Person from North Dakota Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Ohio

What an Average Person from Ohio Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Oklahoma

What an Average Person from Oklahoma Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Oregon

What an Average Person from Oregon Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Pennsylvania

What an Average Person from Pennsylvania Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Rhode Island

What an Average Person from Rhode Island Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

South Carolina

What an Average Person from South Carolina Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

South Dakota

What an Average Person from South Dakota Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Tennessee

What an Average Person from Tennessee Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Texas

What an Average Person from Texas Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Utah

What an Average Person from Utah Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Vermont

What an Average Person from Vermont Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Virginia

What an Average Person from Virginia Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Washington

What an Average Person from Washington Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

West Virginia

What an Average Person from West Virginia Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Wisconsin

What an Average Person from Wisconsin Looks Like According to Midjourney

 

Wyoming

What an Average Person from Wyoming Looks Like According to Midjourney

All images Sara Thompson/Midjourney. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by BuzzFeed.

