This Is What AI Thinks People From Each of the 50 U.S. States Look Like

People have been having a lot of fun with AI, particularly with image generators like Midjourney. Using the technology, we've seen everything from Renaissance-inspired streetwear to fantasy campers. For many, it's fascinating to see what AI considers “beautiful” or “perfect.” Recently, a writer at BuzzFeed, Sara Thompson, decided to see what would happen when she asked Midjourney what a typical person from each American state looked like.
Each of the 50 AI-generated images shows an adult man and woman intended to personify a specific state. In some cases, the looks are unmistakable. There's a stereotypical blond “California girl,” and the duo from Hawaii is sporting traditional dress. The older couple from Florida looks like they're ready for a day on the golf course, while the Alaskans are bundled up for a cold winter.
Many of the other states show subtle differences that might be harder to associate with a specific region. The couples from Illinois and Massachusetts, for instance, are fairly bland and without distinguishing features that would quickly associate them with their states.
Scroll down to see all 50 AI renderings of these “average” Americans. Do you think that the technology captured the spirit of your state?
See what AI thinks an “average” person in every U.S. state looks like.
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
All images Sara Thompson/Midjourney. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by BuzzFeed.
Related Articles:
AI Portraits Imagine Different Actors as the Potential Next James Bond
This Is What AI Considers a “Beautiful Woman” in 100 Different Countries
Stunning Images of Artists Creating Their Masterpieces Are Visualized With AI
AI’s Version of the “Perfect” Person Is an Eye-Opening Look at Unrealistic Beauty Standards