AI Visualizes Barbie Dolls Based on Each of the 50 U.S. States

By Jessica Stewart on July 7, 2023
AI Generated Barbies to Represent US States

Thanks to the upcoming movie, Barbie has been on everyone's mind lately. So much so that Taylor Owens from BuzzFeed was inspired by the Mattel doll when creating a new AI image series. After taking a look at how AI imagines an average person from every U.S. state, BuzzFeed is now exploring what a Barbie representing every state looks like.

A lot of the choices seemed to be based on climate, which determines Barbie's clothing. Unsurprisingly, Barbies from cold states like Alaska, Colorado, and North Dakota are bundled up. While in comparison, dolls from sunny states like Florida, Hawaii, and California are dressed in summery outfits.

As usual, AI whitewashed much of the results, though some Barbies of color are represented. Dolls from southern states like Alabama, Arkansas, and Kentucky have particularly high hair, perhaps a nod to the stereotypical beauty pageant contestant.

How do you feel about these looks? Particularly in comparison to the AI images of the “average” person from each state? Did AI get it right or leave a lot to be desired?

Take a look at how AI envisions Barbies representing all 50 U.S. states.

Table of Contents hide
1 Alabama
2 Alaska
3 Arizona
4 Arkansas
5 California
6 Colorado
7 Connecticut
8 Delaware
9 Florida
10 Georgia
11 Hawaii
12 Idaho
13 Illinois
14 Indiana
15 Iowa
16 Kansas
17 Kentucky
18 Louisiana
19 Maine
20 Maryland
21 Massachusetts
22 Michigan
23 Minnesota
24 Mississippi
25 Missouri
26 Montana
27 Nebraska
28 Nevada
29 New Hampshire
30 New Jersey
31 New Mexico
32 New York
33 North Dakota
34 Ohio
35 Oklahoma
36 Oregon
37 Pennsylvania
38 Rhode Island
39 South Carolina
40 South Dakota
41 Tennessee
42 Texas
43 Utah
44 Vermont
45 Virginia
46 Washington
47 West Virginia
48 Wisconsin
49 Wyoming

Alabama

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Alabama

 

Alaska

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Alaska

 

Arizona

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Arizona

 

Arkansas

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Arkansas

 

California

AI Generated Barbies to Represent California

 

Colorado

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Colorado

 

Connecticut

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Connecticut

 

Delaware

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Delaware

 

Florida

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Florida

 

Georgia

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Georgia

 

Hawaii

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Hawaii

 

Idaho

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Idaho

 

Illinois

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Illinois

 

Indiana

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Indiana

 

Iowa

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Iowa

 

Kansas

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Kansas

 

Kentucky

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Kentucky

 

Louisiana

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Louisiana

 

Maine

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Maine

 

Maryland

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Maryland

 

Massachusetts

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Massachusetts

 

Michigan

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Michigan

 

Minnesota

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Minnesota

 

Mississippi

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Mississippi

 

Missouri

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Missouri

 

Montana

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Montana

 

Nebraska

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Nebraska

 

Nevada

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Nevada

 

New Hampshire

AI Generated Barbies to Represent New Hampshire

 

New Jersey

AI Generated Barbies to Represent New Jersey

 

New Mexico

AI Generated Barbies to Represent New Mexico

 

New York

AI Generated Barbies to Represent New York

North Carolina

AI Generated Barbies to Represent North Carolina

 

North Dakota

AI Generated Barbies to Represent North Dakota

 

Ohio

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Ohio

 

Oklahoma

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Oklahoma

 

Oregon

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Oregon

 

Pennsylvania

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Pennsylvania

 

Rhode Island

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Rhode Island

 

South Carolina

AI Generated Barbies to Represent South Carolina

 

South Dakota

AI Generated Barbies to Represent South Dakota

 

Tennessee

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Tennessee

 

Texas

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Texas

 

Utah

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Utah

 

Vermont

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Vermont

 

Virginia

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Virginia

 

Washington

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Washington

 

West Virginia

AI Generated Barbies to Represent West Virginia

 

Wisconsin

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Wisconsin

 

Wyoming

AI Generated Barbies to Represent Wyoming

All images via Taylor Owens/Midjourney.

