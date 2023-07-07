AI Visualizes Barbie Dolls Based on Each of the 50 U.S. States

Thanks to the upcoming movie, Barbie has been on everyone's mind lately. So much so that Taylor Owens from BuzzFeed was inspired by the Mattel doll when creating a new AI image series. After taking a look at how AI imagines an average person from every U.S. state, BuzzFeed is now exploring what a Barbie representing every state looks like.

A lot of the choices seemed to be based on climate, which determines Barbie's clothing. Unsurprisingly, Barbies from cold states like Alaska, Colorado, and North Dakota are bundled up. While in comparison, dolls from sunny states like Florida, Hawaii, and California are dressed in summery outfits.

As usual, AI whitewashed much of the results, though some Barbies of color are represented. Dolls from southern states like Alabama, Arkansas, and Kentucky have particularly high hair, perhaps a nod to the stereotypical beauty pageant contestant.

How do you feel about these looks? Particularly in comparison to the AI images of the “average” person from each state? Did AI get it right or leave a lot to be desired?

Take a look at how AI envisions Barbies representing all 50 U.S. states.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

All images via Taylor Owens/Midjourney.

