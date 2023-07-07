AI Visualizes Barbie Dolls Based on Each of the 50 U.S. States

Thanks to the upcoming movie, Barbie has been on everyone's mind lately. So much so that Taylor Owens from BuzzFeed was inspired by the Mattel doll when creating a new AI image series. After taking a look at how AI imagines an average person from every U.S. state, BuzzFeed is now exploring what a Barbie representing every state looks like.
A lot of the choices seemed to be based on climate, which determines Barbie's clothing. Unsurprisingly, Barbies from cold states like Alaska, Colorado, and North Dakota are bundled up. While in comparison, dolls from sunny states like Florida, Hawaii, and California are dressed in summery outfits.
As usual, AI whitewashed much of the results, though some Barbies of color are represented. Dolls from southern states like Alabama, Arkansas, and Kentucky have particularly high hair, perhaps a nod to the stereotypical beauty pageant contestant.
How do you feel about these looks? Particularly in comparison to the AI images of the “average” person from each state? Did AI get it right or leave a lot to be desired?
Take a look at how AI envisions Barbies representing all 50 U.S. states.
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
All images via Taylor Owens/Midjourney.
