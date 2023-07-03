Home / Technology

This Is What AI Thinks People Look Like Based on Their Job

By Jessica Stewart on July 3, 2023
Here's What AI Thinks Average Professionals Look Like

According to AI, most professionals look like models or actors. Or, at least, that's what it seems like in the new series of Midjourney-generated images by BuzzFeed writer Angelica Martinez. She asked the AI image generator what an average person looks like based on a variety of careers, from astronauts and doctors to influencers and baristas.

Unsurprisingly, AI has a very polished vision of what an average professional looks like. Everyone appears to be their best selves, fit and trim without a hair out of place. At first glance, AI appears to have gotten things right. The firefighters have their gear on, the dentists are flashing their beautiful smiles, and the news anchors give smoldering glances at the camera.

But, when you really dive in, it seems like the technology made some odd choices that spark questions about what source material humans used to train it. For instance, the astronauts are quite intense. And in particular, the female astronaut looks like something has spooked her. The actors appear dressed for a period piece set in the 1930s, while the authors look like fairly generic hipsters except for the glasses that give a vague air of literary greatness. The morticians are also quite interesting, seeming like a pair from the late 19th century rather than someone who provides funeral services today.

The overall feel is quite youthful. Only in some of the science-based professions, as well as teaching, do we find older employees. In fact, the female teacher is the only woman in the selection who looks as though she's over 50. Apparently, in AI's eyes, once you reach middle age, there's little space left in your career.

Of course, we all know by now that AI plays on stereotypes. These types of series only serve to reinforce that and to remind us to take the AI visuals we see with a grain of salt. Keep scrolling down for all 36 images and see how well you think the technology managed to capture the spirit of each job.

See what AI thinks professionals in 36 common careers look like.

Accountants

What AI Thinks Accountants Look Like

 

Actors

What AI Thinks Actors Look Like

 

Astronauts

What AI Thinks Astronauts Look Like

 

Authors

What AI Thinks Authors Look Like

 

Baristas

What AI Thinks Baristas Look Like

 

Chefs

What AI Thinks Chefs Look Like

 

Delivery Drivers

What AI Thinks Delivery Drivers Look Like

 

Dentists

What AI Thinks Dentists Look Like

 

Doctors

What AI Thinks Doctors Look Like

 

Engineers

What AI Thinks Engineers Look Like

 

Fashion Designers

What AI Thinks Fashion Designers Look Like

 

Fast Food Employees

What AI Thinks Fast Food Employees Look Like

 

Firefighters

What AI Thinks Firefighters Look Like

 

Flight Attendants

What AI Thinks Flight Attendants Look Like

 

Influencers

What AI Thinks Influencers Look Like

 

Journalists

What AI Thinks Journalists Look Like

 

Landscapers

What AI Thinks Landscapers Look Like

 

Lawyers

What AI Thinks Lawyers Look Like

 

Makeup Artists

What AI Thinks Makeup Artists Look Like

 

Marketing Managers

What AI Thinks Marketing Managers Look Like

 

Morticians

What AI Thinks Morticians Look Like

 

News Anchors

What AI Thinks News Anchors Look Like

 

Nurses

What AI Thinks Nurses Look Like

 

Pediatricians

What AI Thinks Pediatricians Look Like

 

Personal Trainers

What AI Thinks Personal Trainers Look Like

 

Pilots

What AI Thinks Pilots Look Like

 

Publicists

What AI Thinks Publicists Look Like

 

Real Estate Agents

What AI Thinks Real Estate Agents Look Like

 

Retails Employees

What AI Thinks Retail Employees Look Like

 

Scientists

What AI Thinks Scientists Look Like

 

Software Developers

What AI Thinks Software Developers Look Like

 

Tattoo Artists

What AI Thinks Tattoo Artists Look Like

 

Teachers

What AI Thinks Teachers Look Like

 

Therapists

What AI Thinks Therapists Look Like

 

Veterinarians

What AI Thinks Vets Look Like

 

Waiters

What AI Thinks Waiters Look Like

