Photographer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Peek at How His Magical Photos Begin

By Sara Barnes on November 1, 2021
Behind the Scenes of Photograph

Great photographers can make an image look effortless. But often, if you look behind the scenes, you'll realize just how imperfect their photos were and the magic they employed to make the final form a reality. Photographer Ibor Edosa Victor gives us a peek behind the curtain in his start-to-finish series of photos. In one image, Victor shares the setup for the photo, which often seems less than ideal for creating a great picture. But in the follow-up photo, we see that with some imagination and creative post-production processing, the image is transformed into something from a storybook.

It seems that no setting or conditions are too challenging for Victor to produce an incredible image. In one set of photos, a young man appears to look into an aquarium as two whales come to greet him at the glass. But in the making of that image, Victor photographed the boy sitting in a room looking out a glass door, far from water and whales. You’d never imagine that is how the final photo started.

As an award-winning photographer based in Lagos, Nigeria, Victor has some words of wisdom for anyone interested in the field. “My advice to young photographers like myself or aspiring photographers,” he tells My Modern Met, “is to stop chasing money and fame, those are the rewards of creativity.” He urges young creative to focus on refining their creative voice to build a portfolio. “All you need is consistency to make your craft more beautiful and bring your imagination to reality.”

Ibor Edosa Victor: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ibor Edosa Victor.

