Iceland Eclipse: How This Immersive Festival Celebrated the Last Total Solar Eclipse Until 2196 [Interview]

The Snæfellsnes Peninsula in Iceland was in an ideal location to view the total solar eclipse that happened across Europe on August 12, 2026. It was the last total solar eclipse in that area until 2196, which meant it was important to make it count. Iceland Eclipse, an immersive festival bringing together music, art, science, and wellness, certainly made the most of the fleeting moment. The five-day event began before the eclipse on August 11 and ran a few days after it, ending August 15. During that time, a limited number of participants—just 3,333—explored the country’s remote landscape of glaciers, volcanoes, waterfalls, and black-sand beaches.

Iceland Eclipse centered its activities around three concepts: dance, learn, and connect. Dance revolved around music and took advantage of the landscape for both viewing and performances. There were concerts inside a lava cave, and DJ sets beneath a glacier. Artists like RJD2, Imogen Heap (performing as “Him Gone Ape”), and Nightmares on Wax took to the stage to get festival-goers moving and energized.

The learning and connecting portion of Iceland Eclipse saw scientists, educators, artists, astronauts, and more share their knowledge. This included filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and representatives from NASA, Space for Humanity, the United Nations, and more. In practice, attendees journeyed to glaciers, volcanoes, and hot springs, some on multi-day tours. They discussed the future, engaged in group meditations, and took part in commemorative events, including an opening ceremony in which Icelandic elders shared the mythology of the land.

We had the opportunity to gain a deeper insight into the event with Fred Olafsson, founder of Secret Solstice and one of the organizers of Iceland Eclipse. Scroll down for My Modern Met’s exclusive interview.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Why did you want to build a festival around an eclipse?

We have been doing Secret Solstice for years, which is itself a celestial event on the longest day of the year. After COVID shut everything down, we never came back. The 2026 eclipse gave us the perfect reason to return, because a total solar eclipse is the ultimate celestial event. The last one in Iceland was 1954; the next is 2196. We wanted to build a complete human experience around it: music, art, science, and ritual, anchored to something that will never happen again in our lifetimes.

Why was the Snæfellsnes Peninsula the perfect place for this gathering?

It is called “Iceland in Miniature” for a reason. You have glaciers, lava fields, sea cliffs, and the Snæfellsjökull volcano, all within reach, with almost zero light pollution. Hellissandur itself is a village of 450 people with a strong creative identity; it is quirky, remote, and already lives at the edge of the world. Totality there [lasted] over two minutes, which is exceptionally long for this latitude, and the Perseids meteor shower peaks at the same time.

How did local Icelandic artists and communities help shape the event?

We worked closely with Icelandic artists from the start: GusGus, Ásgeir, Emilíana Torrini, Vök, Daði Freyr, Hjaltalín, Högni, and many more. The opening ceremony featured Icelandic elders and folkloric musicians, and the production team includes local crews like HljóðX. We built the entire festival infrastructure with the Hellissandur community in mind.

The lineup brought together musicians, astronauts, scientists, artists, and wellness practitioners. Why was it important to blur those boundaries rather than create a traditional festival?

It is important because a total eclipse is not a genre, it is a scientific, spiritual, and artistic event all at once. If you only book DJs, you miss the point. The astronauts and scientists from NASA, ESA, Space for Humanity, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic explain what is actually happening scientifically. The wellness and ceremony elements help people be present for it. The art and music shape the atmosphere. We were not creating a traditional music festival; we were creating a gathering that matches the scale of the eclipse itself.

Is there a particular speaker or performer who perfectly captured the spirit of the event?

For me, AWARË perfectly captures what we are doing. They performed the opening ceremony set from the Water Altar at the center of the Circle of Tröð, and their live sets are immersive journeys of sound and presence. In a setting like this, beneath a glacier during a total eclipse, that becomes something far beyond a normal show. On the science side, having astronauts and space agency voices present during totality speaks to the cosmic ambition of the event.

Can you tell us about the eclipse ceremony and how it came together?

The ceremony took place in the Circle of Tröð, a large amphitheater-shaped mandala in a meadow at the heart of the festival. We built it with four pyramid gates representing Icelandic mythological spirit-keepers: the Eagle, the Ox, the Dragon, and the Fire Giant. Inside, 15 rings of seating curved around a 6-foot water altar with lava rocks, crystals, and wildflowers forming a living mandala. It came together through collaboration with Unify.org and Icelandic elders, with the idea of creating a portal where 1,500 of us face inward together as the earth, moon, and sun align.

What did you hope people would take away from the experience?

I wanted them to remember exactly where they were when the sun disappeared. For international visitors, I hope they left with a sense of Iceland not just as a destination, but as a place where the extraordinary happens. For Icelanders, this was a rare moment where a global gathering is happening on our soil, surrounded by our landscapes and our stories. The eclipse lasted just over two minutes, but the memory of standing there together—3,333 people under the shadow of the moon, in the land of fire and ice—that lasts forever.

Iceland Eclipse: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Iceland Eclipse.