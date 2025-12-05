Time Warp Festival Redefines Stage Design With Its Otherworldly Dance Floors

Festivals aren’t just about the music. Innovative stage design plays a huge part in immersing guests in unforgettable, otherworldly environments. The organizers behind Germany’s legendary techno festival Time Warp take this to the next level, turning each “floor” into a fantastical installation that blends engineering, scenography, and sculptural light design.

Time Warp recently held its weekend edition in New York City, transforming the legendary Brooklyn Storehouse into an environment that blurred the line between industrial architecture and organic life. Inspired by natural and geometric forms, as well as experiments with light and material, each dance floor became a sculptural, immersive landscape.

From “floating cells” on the ceiling to colorful laser lights, every aspect of the stages added to the festival’s incredible atmosphere. Through the careful use of texture, transparency, and tension, raw materials like steel, nylon, and aluminum were transformed into reactive surfaces that shifted, pulsed, and responded to the music in real time. Artists included techno legends such as Blessed Madonna, Katie Rex, TRYM, Lovefoxy, and Beltran.

After the event, Time Warp shared a heartfelt message on Instagram: “From the first kick on Friday to the last echo on Saturday, we can only say: thank you! The shared passion of everybody who was part of those two nights, from all the crew to the artists and to the many ravers, made it truly amazing to bear witness to.”

In March 2026, Time Warp heads to Mannheim in Germany, followed by a May edition in São Paulo—bringing its signature, larger-than-life stages to each location. Find out more on the Time Warp website.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Time Warp NYC / Nick Karp.