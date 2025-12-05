Home / Design

Time Warp Festival Redefines Stage Design With Its Otherworldly Dance Floors

By Emma Taggart on December 5, 2025

Time Warp Stage Design

Festivals aren’t just about the music. Innovative stage design plays a huge part in immersing guests in unforgettable, otherworldly environments. The organizers behind Germany’s legendary techno festival Time Warp take this to the next level, turning each “floor” into a fantastical installation that blends engineering, scenography, and sculptural light design.

Time Warp recently held its weekend edition in New York City, transforming the legendary Brooklyn Storehouse into an environment that blurred the line between industrial architecture and organic life. Inspired by natural and geometric forms, as well as experiments with light and material, each dance floor became a sculptural, immersive landscape.

From “floating cells” on the ceiling to colorful laser lights, every aspect of the stages added to the festival’s incredible atmosphere. Through the careful use of texture, transparency, and tension, raw materials like steel, nylon, and aluminum were transformed into reactive surfaces that shifted, pulsed, and responded to the music in real time. Artists included techno legends such as Blessed Madonna, Katie Rex, TRYM, Lovefoxy, and Beltran.

After the event, Time Warp shared a heartfelt message on Instagram: “From the first kick on Friday to the last echo on Saturday, we can only say: thank you! The shared passion of everybody who was part of those two nights, from all the crew to the artists and to the many ravers, made it truly amazing to bear witness to.”

In March 2026, Time Warp heads to Mannheim in Germany, followed by a May edition in São Paulo—bringing its signature, larger-than-life stages to each location. Find out more on the Time Warp website.

Germany’s legendary techno festival Time Warp takes stage design to the next level.

Time Warp Stage Design

The organizers transformed each “floor” of Brooklyn Storehouse in NYC into a fantastical installation that fused engineering, scenography, and sculptural light design.

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp Stage Design

Time Warp: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Time Warp NYC / Nick Karp.

Related Articles:

Iceland Eclipse Festival Announces “Second Contact” Lineup of Artists and Scientists

Giant Butterfly Sculpture Unites Burning Man Festival-Goers Beneath Its Glowing LED Wings

Designers of Shakira’s New World Tour Bring Giant “She Wolf“ to the Stage [Interview]

Italian Sound Festival Fuses History With Electronic Music To Recreate an Electrifying Arch on Stage

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Pantone Reveals Its Color of the Year—And It’s Not What People Expected
Legendary Orient Express Train Is Being Reborn, and Here’s a Peek Into This Art Deco Dream
Design Miami Will Return This December for Its 20th Anniversary
Miss Chile Contestant Stuns Audience With Original Death Metal Performance
Electricity Pylons Reimagined as Massive Animals Supporting Power Lines in Austria
France’s Pompidou Center Hosts Its Biggest Event Ever Before Bidding Adieu for Five Years

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Jon Bon Jovi Announces Return To Tour After Vocal Cord Surgery Recovery
U.S. Mint Honors the Legacy of Steve Jobs as an “Innovator” With Special $1 Coin
MoMA’s Flagship Design Store Is Now Open After Undergoing a Stunning Transformation
Dom Pérignon Taps Takashi Murakami for Vibrant Champagne Collection
Iceland Eclipse Festival Announces “Second Contact” Lineup of Artists and Scientists
Louis Vuitton Store Designed To Look Like a Giant Boat in Shanghai

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.