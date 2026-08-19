Elements Music & Arts Festival 2026: An Immersive 3-Day Event Uniting Creativity and Community

On August 7–9, 2026, the Pocono Raceway and woodlands in Pennsylvania held an immersive event that was an escape unlike any other—the one and only Elements Music & Arts Festival (EMF). This long weekend showcased acts across multiple stages and hosted participatory arts, performances, and wellness initiatives for its 33,000 attendees.

Eugene Kim, My Modern Met co-founder and editor-in-chief, attended the festival’s sold-out ninth edition. “I had an amazing time at Elements Music and Arts Festival,” he says. “From the moment I arrived in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, and settled into my glamping tent, I felt like I was stepping into a completely different environment. Even the weather felt like part of the Elements experience, with mostly good conditions and some dramatic clouds and thunderstorms that only added to the atmosphere.”

In hosting over 150 musical acts, there’s a “wonderful weirdness” to the EMF universe. The festival includes an array of genres like psychedelic music, dubstep, techno, Afrobeat, experimental sounds, and much more. “Elements 2026 had a strong lineup across the weekend, with Porter Robinson, Crankdat, CloZee, and Charlotte de Witte among my personal favorites,” Kim reports. “I really appreciated how accessible the music felt throughout the festival. It was easy to move around, experience the artists from different vantage points, and enjoy the sets from both the general admission and VIP areas.”

“There’s also so much more to Elements than simply moving from one musical set to another,” Kim continues. “The Fire, Earth, Water, and Air stages each created a different atmosphere, and the Neon Forest was one of my favorite areas to explore, offering distinctly different experiences during the day and at night.”

While music is a big draw, there’s more to experience beyond the tunes. “The community was just as memorable,” Kim says. “People were incredibly friendly and open, whether they were dancing, socializing, or exploring the art. There was a shared appreciation for music, art, dancing, and good food that gave the festival a really welcoming vibe.”

In keeping with the Fire, Earth, Air, and Water theme, festival-goers participated in Find Your Element, an interactive quiz that matched them to one of the core pillars. When completed, it unlocked themed community activities, stage meet-ups, and exclusive merchandise. Other attendee events included the Eco Hub, where they played games, had conversations, and shopped at Swap Shop, where people paid for reusable items with trash, not cash.

Of course, being in the woods for three days requires some logistics—like where people will shower and what they’ll eat. EMF had them covered. “There were plenty of food options, from breakfast quesadillas, an espresso bar, pizza, and smoothies to the famous Broccoli Bar and Popeyes,” Kim explains. He attended with a VIP pass, which allowed him access to VIP bathrooms and showers to make his stay more comfortable. “If your budget allows,” he says, “I would highly recommend the VIP package. I’d also seriously consider early arrival, so you can avoid the traffic that comes with thousands of people arriving for the festival.”

Elements Music & Arts Festival announced its 2027 dates and has a limited number of passes now available during its loyalty sale. Buy your passes for August 6–8, 2027, and be all ready for an amazing three days next summer.

On August 7–9, 2026, the Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania held an immersive event that’s an escape unlike any other. It’s the one and only Elements Music & Arts Festival (EMF).

EMF occupied a long weekend, showcasing acts across multiple stages and hosting participatory arts, performances, and wellness initiatives for its 33,000 attendees.

Eugene Kim, My Modern Met’s Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief, attended the festival’s sold-out ninth edition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

“I had an amazing time at Elements Music & Arts Festival. From the moment I arrived in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, and settled into my glamping tent, I felt like I was stepping into a completely different environment.”

In hosting over 150 musical acts, there’s a “wonderful weirdness” to the EMF universe. Stages were divided based on the four elements.

“The Fire, Earth, Water, and Air stages each created a different atmosphere, and the Neon Forest was one of my favorite areas to explore, offering distinctly different experiences during the day and at night.”

While music is a big draw, there’s more to experience beyond the tunes.

“The community was just as memorable. People were incredibly friendly and open, whether they were dancing, socializing, or exploring the art. There was a shared appreciation for music, art, dancing, and good food that gave the festival a really welcoming vibe.”

Elements Music & Arts Festival announced its 2027 dates and has a limited number of passes now available during its loyalty sale.

Buy your passes for August 6–8, 2027, and get ready for an amazing three days next summer.

Elements Music & Arts Festival: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Elements Music & Arts Festival.