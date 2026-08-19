Home / Entertainment / Music

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2026: An Immersive 3-Day Event Uniting Creativity and Community

By Eugene Kim and Sara Barnes on August 19, 2026
Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Julian Bajsel

On August 7–9, 2026, the Pocono Raceway and woodlands in Pennsylvania held an immersive event that was an escape unlike any other—the one and only Elements Music & Arts Festival (EMF). This long weekend showcased acts across multiple stages and hosted participatory arts, performances, and wellness initiatives for its 33,000 attendees.

Eugene Kim, My Modern Met co-founder and editor-in-chief, attended the festival’s sold-out ninth edition. “I had an amazing time at Elements Music and Arts Festival,” he says. “From the moment I arrived in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, and settled into my glamping tent, I felt like I was stepping into a completely different environment. Even the weather felt like part of the Elements experience, with mostly good conditions and some dramatic clouds and thunderstorms that only added to the atmosphere.”

In hosting over 150 musical acts, there’s a “wonderful weirdness” to the EMF universe. The festival includes an array of genres like psychedelic music, dubstep, techno, Afrobeat, experimental sounds, and much more. “Elements 2026 had a strong lineup across the weekend, with Porter Robinson, Crankdat, CloZee, and Charlotte de Witte among my personal favorites,” Kim reports. “I really appreciated how accessible the music felt throughout the festival. It was easy to move around, experience the artists from different vantage points, and enjoy the sets from both the general admission and VIP areas.”

“There’s also so much more to Elements than simply moving from one musical set to another,” Kim continues. “The Fire, Earth, Water, and Air stages each created a different atmosphere, and the Neon Forest was one of my favorite areas to explore, offering distinctly different experiences during the day and at night.”

While music is a big draw, there’s more to experience beyond the tunes. “The community was just as memorable,” Kim says. “People were incredibly friendly and open, whether they were dancing, socializing, or exploring the art. There was a shared appreciation for music, art, dancing, and good food that gave the festival a really welcoming vibe.”

In keeping with the Fire, Earth, Air, and Water theme, festival-goers participated in Find Your Element, an interactive quiz that matched them to one of the core pillars. When completed, it unlocked themed community activities, stage meet-ups, and exclusive merchandise. Other attendee events included the Eco Hub, where they played games, had conversations, and shopped at Swap Shop, where people paid for reusable items with trash, not cash.

Of course, being in the woods for three days requires some logistics—like where people will shower and what they’ll eat. EMF had them covered. “There were plenty of food options, from breakfast quesadillas, an espresso bar, pizza, and smoothies to the famous Broccoli Bar and Popeyes,” Kim explains. He attended with a VIP pass, which allowed him access to VIP bathrooms and showers to make his stay more comfortable. “If your budget allows,” he says, “I would highly recommend the VIP package. I’d also seriously consider early arrival, so you can avoid the traffic that comes with thousands of people arriving for the festival.”

Elements Music & Arts Festival announced its 2027 dates and has a limited number of passes now available during its loyalty sale. Buy your passes for August 6–8, 2027, and be all ready for an amazing three days next summer.

On August 7–9, 2026, the Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania held an immersive event that’s an escape unlike any other. It’s the one and only Elements Music & Arts Festival (EMF).

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Anna Downs

EMF occupied a long weekend, showcasing acts across multiple stages and hosting participatory arts, performances, and wellness initiatives for its 33,000 attendees.

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Daniela Becerra

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Daniela Becerra

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Anna Downs

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Daniela Becerra

Eugene Kim, My Modern Met’s Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief, attended the festival’s sold-out ninth edition.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Jamal Eid

“I had an amazing time at Elements Music & Arts Festival. From the moment I arrived in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, and settled into my glamping tent, I felt like I was stepping into a completely different environment.”

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Daniela Becerra

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Daniela Becerra

In hosting over 150 musical acts, there’s a “wonderful weirdness” to the EMF universe. Stages were divided based on the four elements.

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Daniela Becerra

“The Fire, Earth, Water, and Air stages each created a different atmosphere, and the Neon Forest was one of my favorite areas to explore, offering distinctly different experiences during the day and at night.”

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Don Idio

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Don Idio

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Don Idio

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Don Idio

While music is a big draw, there’s more to experience beyond the tunes.

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Jamal Eid

“The community was just as memorable. People were incredibly friendly and open, whether they were dancing, socializing, or exploring the art. There was a shared appreciation for music, art, dancing, and good food that gave the festival a really welcoming vibe.”

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Julian Bajsel

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Daniela Becerra

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Julian Bajsel

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Porter Robinson

Elements Music & Arts Festival announced its 2027 dates and has a limited number of passes now available during its loyalty sale.

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Julian Bajsel

Buy your passes for August 6–8, 2027, and get ready for an amazing three days next summer.

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Julian Bajsel

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Jamal Eid

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Julian Bajsel

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Julian Bajsel

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Leesa Allmond

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Julian Bajsel

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Julian Bajsel

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Julian Bajsel

Elements Music Festival 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Photo: Daniela Becerra

Elements Music & Arts Festival: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Elements Music & Arts Festival.

Related Articles:

Igloofest Montreal 2026: The World’s Coldest Music Festival Turns Up the Heat

Desert Air Takes Flight With Electronic Music Festival in Mojave Desert

Elements Music & Arts Festival Transforms Pennsylvania Forest Into Immersive World of Electronic Music

Day Zero Festival Brings Music and Art to the Mayan Jungle

Eugene Kim

Eugene Kim is the Editor-in-Chief of My Modern Met. In May, 2008, he co-founded the website to create one big city that celebrates creative ideas. His mission is to promote a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.
Read all posts from Eugene Kim
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Elements Festival Turns the Forest Into a Fantastical Playground of Art and Music
DJ Samples Flight Attendant’s Voice During Confrontation With Passenger, Then Brings Her on Stage
Watch a Tokyo Bluegrass Band Show Off Japan’s Surprising Decades-Long Love for the Genre
Anthony Hopkins To Release an Album of Classical Music He’s Created Throughout His Life
Immersive Art and Electronic Music Come Together To Celebrate the Summer Solstice at LACMA [Interview]
BTS Tour Stop in London Inspires British Museum To Launch Gallery Trail Spotlighting Korean Art

More on My Modern Met

Musician Plays Radiohead Songs on Traditional Turkish Instruments From the Ottoman Era
Olivia Rodrigo Teams up With LEGO To Unveil Five New Sets Inspired by Her Music
Electric Forest 2026 Brings Enchanting Installations and Vibrant Sounds to Michigan Woods
Once-Forgotten Music Notebook by Mozart Was Discovered in Paris After 230 Years
Olivia Rodrigo Launches All-Women Music Festival With Proceeds Going to Charity
RIP Clive Davis: Legendary Producer Who Changed Music Forever Dies at 94

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.