Man Previously Experiencing Homelessness Is the First To Live in a 3D-Printed Tiny Home

A new project by ICON combines two things that tend to interest architecture lovers: 3D-printed buildings and tiny living. The firm has created a 3D-printed tiny home and is doing some good for the community at the same time. Tim Shea, a 70-year-old man who has struggled with housing insecurity, is the first to benefit from this cost-effective construction technique. He is also the first person to live in a 3D-printed tiny home in the United States.

Shea was grateful for the opportunity to find stable housing after previously living in his RV, but he was also excited to hear that this house made him an architectural pioneer. “When I found out I’d be the first person in America to move into a 3D-printed home, I thought it was pretty awesome,” Shea said. “The very people I used to run away from, I’m running to. If you’ve been on both sides of the fence, you know some people just need a little encouragement and support.”

The support Shea mentioned partially comes from Community First! Village which was is run by Mobile Loaves & Fishes and is designed to provide affordable housing for adults struggling with chronic homelessness. Chronic homelessness is defined as lacking stable shelter for at least a year or repeatedly over a long period of time. Often, there are underlying issues such as mental health problems or drug addiction that sometimes lead to a person falling into chronic homelessness. Community First! Village takes this into account and provides a range of support programs for a resident's transition.

The buildings in the community were developed by ICON, a construction technology company, and New Story, a social housing nonprofit dedicated to helping people find stable housing. ICON’s Vulcan II 3D printer was able to provide affordable and resilient housing for the new community with entire homes that could be 3D-printed with concrete in less than 48 hours. Each quickly printed home costs about 20%-30% less than a traditional tiny home, meaning that Shea pays only $300 a month for his brand new abode.

This project is a great example of how modern construction techniques can help solve issues surrounding affordable housing.

This house was designed for Tim Shea, a man previously experiencing homelessness and now the first person to live in a 3D-printed tiny home.

