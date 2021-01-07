Home / Technology

12 Best 3D Printers and Resin Printers You Can Buy on Amazon

By Samantha Pires on January 7, 2021
12 Best 3D Printers and Resin Printers You Can Buy on Amazon

If you’ve been interested in 3D printing technology in the past but did not think you could afford a 3D printer, you might be surprised at the number of affordable options on Amazon. This technology was not always so accessible, but innovation and competition from new tech companies means that you can now find a machine for just under $200. Whether you are just getting started or if you are tired of having to custom order your 3D prints, a 3D printer can help you kick start your next creative project.

Typical 3D printing works by using software that slices a digital model. Those tiny vertical slices are then brought to life as hot plastic filament is extruded through a precise nozzle onto the print bed. Most of the below printers use this method of 3D printing, but we also have some alternative ideas for beginners or for people who want to explore fabrication. If you are interested in 3D printing but aren’t ready to drop a few hundred dollars, 3D pens are a great place to start. It takes some practice to learn how to draw in three dimensions, but if you are just looking to try out a new craft or make small pieces, this economical option is a good choice for you. Resin printers are also able to bring your digital models to life. These prints often appear higher quality since you won’t see the tiny layers that filament printing leaves. However, you will probably get a smaller print size for a resin printer at a comparable price.

We have compiled a selection of different 3D printers that can fit many different price ranges and experience levels. But first, it’s important to ask yourself why you should buy one.

Why Buy a 3D Printer?

A new fabrication method means a new medium for your creative projects. Whether you produce digital art that you want to bring to life, traditional sculpting that you want to reproduce quickly, or you’re just an all-around creative, 3D printing may be a chance to open your mind to new ideas.

If you are worried that you might not be tech-savvy enough to digitally model neat prints, don’t worry. There are plenty of online sites like Thingiverse or Cults where you can find open-source models to print. With thousands of options, you will be sure to find unique gift ideas for loved ones and cool prints for yourself.

Having your own 3D printer may also mean that you don’t need to run to the store or online shop when you need a new item. You can print your very own phone case, organizational tools, keychain, can opener, phone stand, home décor items, and so much more. Feeling inspired yet? Keep scrolling to pick the best 3D printer for you.

 

The Best 3D Printers Available on Amazon

 

MYNT3D Super 3D Pen

11 3D Printers and Resin Printers You Can Buy on Amazon

Amazon | $39.99

 

Kingroon Aluminum Double Linear Guide Rails

11 3D Printers and Resin Printers You Can Buy on Amazon

Amazon | $179.99

 

Voxelab Proxima Resin 3D Printer

11 3D Printers and Resin Printers You Can Buy on Amazon

Amazon | $161-$249

 

LABISTS Auto Leveling 3D Printer

11 3D Printers and Resin Printers You Can Buy on Amazon

Amazon | $199.99-$249.99

 

Creality Ender 3 

11 3D Printers and Resin Printers You Can Buy on Amazon

Amazon | $219-$259

 

Creality Ender 3 V2

11 3D Printers and Resin Printers You Can Buy on Amazon

Amazon | $295

 

FlashForge Finder 3D Printer

11 3D Printers and Resin Printers You Can Buy on Amazon

Amazon | $299

 

Dremel Digilab 3D20 3D Printer

11 3D Printers and Resin Printers You Can Buy on Amazon

Amazon | $679

 

QIDI TECH Large Size X-Plus Intelligent Industrial Grade 3D Printer

11 3D Printers and Resin Printers You Can Buy on Amazon

Amazon | $799

 

QIDI TECH Large Size X-Plus Intelligent Industrial Grade 3D Printer

11 3D Printers and Resin Printers You Can Buy on Amazon

Amazon | $1,099

 

Dremel Digilab 3D45 Award Winning 3D Printer

11 3D Printers and Resin Printers You Can Buy on Amazon

Amazon | $1,899

 

Ultimaker 2+ Connect

12 3D Printers and Resin Printers You Can Buy on Amazon

Amazon | $2,499

