Home / Inspiring / Good News

Woman Saves Man’s Life After Rescuing Him From a Snowbank During Deadly Storm

By Sara Barnes on December 28, 2022

There are everyday heroes among us, and Sha’Kyra Aughtry is one of them. In the midst of the deadly snowstorm that hit Buffalo, New York, she saved the life of a 64-year-old man named Joey White who was scared and crying for help just outside her front door.

White is developmentally disabled, and when the storm hit he became stranded in a snow bank. With the frigid temperatures, he was in bad shape. Aughtry heard his pleas, and she and her boyfriend Trent found White and carried him out of the cold and into their home on Christmas Eve.

With White inside, Aughtry began to care for the man. He had been in the storm so long that his clothing was frozen to his body and his hands were frostbitten; she had to cut off his socks and remove his pants with the heat from a hairdryer. She covered him in blankets, but she knew he needed serious help—the frostbite was turning his hands gangrene.

Many emergency medical services were down, so Aughtry posted an urgent message on Facebook needing help. It took two days, but more kind strangers eventually came to the rescue. They plowed a path out of the couple’s home and helped get White to a hospital, where he had fourth-degree frostbite.

Before he could get to the hospital, Aughtry contacted White’s sister, Yvonne, and told her that she had his brother and was taking care of him. To keep White comfortable and take his mind off the pain before they could get care, Aughtry had him FaceTime with his sister.

White remains in the hospital as doctors monitor his frostbite, but he will survive. In the meantime, his sister cannot thank Aughtry and her family enough. “I’m sure he would’ve perished,” she said in a video. “I told Joey, we gained a family… [Aughtry] went above and beyond, for a stranger, what she did is just heartwarming and it makes me cry.”

Sha’Kyra Aughtry and her family rescued a man named Joe White, a 64-year-old man with developmental disabilities, from a snowbank in Buffalo, New York.

Aughtry removed his frozen clothes and wrapped his frostbitten hands until they could get him to a hospital.

h/t: [Neatorama]

Related Articles:

Buffalo Couple Takes in 10 South Korean Tourists Stranded During Massive Snowstorm

Dog Lost for Four Months Is Rescued From the Snow and Reunited With His Human

How a Heroic Mountain Rescue Dog Saves Person Buried Deep Under Snow

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Buffalo Couple Takes in 10 South Korean Tourists Stranded During Massive Snowstorm
81-Year-Old Woman Achieves Retirement After Strangers Raise $186K for Her Mortgage Following a Viral TikTok
Heartwarming Video Shares Man’s Infectious Joy After Receiving His First Paycheck Ever
Biden Signs ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ Into Law, Reflecting Evolving Attitudes Towards Marriage Equality
One-Eared Painting Dog Named Van Gogh Gets Adopted
Best Friends Win the Lottery, Decide to Spread the Wealth to Their Community

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Amazon Will Tip Your Delivery Driver $5 If You Tell Alexa “Thank You”
Actress Mila Kunis Has Raised $37 Million for Ukraine Since the Beginning of the War
Two Guys Free a Sea Turtle From a Fishing Net
“Thanksgiving Grandma” Gets Ready for 7th Annual Meal With the Guy She Mistakenly Invited Over in 2016
Rescue Pilots Fly Thousands of Senior Shelter Dogs to Their New Homes for Free
Philanthropist “Adopts” Florida Neighborhood, Provides Education for Hundreds of Students

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.