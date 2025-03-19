Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Intimate Winning Photos From the 2025 International Birth Photography Contest

By Jessica Stewart on March 19, 2025
Woman laboring in a shower

“Surrender to the Wave” by Anna Garvey. Overall Winner

For the 15th year, the world's leading birth photographer association celebrates the beauty and emotion of childbirth with its annual photo contest. The International Association of Professional Birth Photographers’ (IABPB) 2025 Birth Photography Contest showcases the exceptional talent of its over 1,100 members in 55 countries.

Broken into five categories—Labor, Delivery, Birth Details, Postpartum, and Hardship & Loss—the competition is a celebration of the birthing process. At the same time, it also honors the special role of birth photographers, who families allow into this intimate experience.

Photographer Anna Garvey, who is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, was named the overall winner for her photo, Surrender to the Wave. Her black-and-white image of a woman laboring in the shower, looking for relief as the water falls on her, is a magical look at the strength of the human spirit. In this particular case, this mom was having her fourth child, but her first at home. After some initial nerves and doubts, she was able to complete her home birth just 20 minutes after this image.

The intimacy of this photo is a common thread in the competition. Birth photographers use their skills, even in difficult circumstances, to document the nerves, anticipation, excitement, and, sometimes, hardship that can occur during childbirth.

Scroll down to see even more of the winners, and then head over to the IABPB website for the full gallery of winners and finalists.

The International Association of Professional Birth Photographers has announced the winner of its 15th annual birth photography contest.

International Association of Professional Birth Photographers Photo Contest

“Enveloped” by Stephanie Entin. Overall Winner, Delivery

International Association of Professional Birth Photographers Photo Contest

“Dizzy Spells” by Colleen Murtha. Overall Winner, Postpartum

International Association of Professional Birth Photographers Photo Contest

“Lines of Life” by Ania Wibig. Winner, Labor – Fine Art

International Association of Professional Birth Photographers Photo Contest

“Nebula of life” by Jaleesa Koelen. Member's Choice Winner

International Association of Professional Birth Photographers Photo Contest

“First Embrace” by Randi Armstrong. Winner, Postpartum – Fine Art

International Association of Professional Birth Photographers Photo Contest

“Ready or Not…” by Jessica Dory. Winner, Delivery – B&W

International Association of Professional Birth Photographers Photo Contest

“Baby Brynnley” by Sara Hunter. Overall Winner, Hardship & Loss

This leading birth photography organization boasts over 1,100 members in 55 countries.

Birth photography

“Cocooned” by Danny Merz. Winner, Delivery – Fine Art

International Association of Professional Birth Photographers Photo Contest

“Supported from the shadow” by Ania Wibig. Winner, People's Choice

International Association of Professional Birth Photographers Photo Contest

“A Moment Before Becoming Dads” by Dana Jacobs. Overall Winner, Labor

International Association of Professional Birth Photographers Photo Contest

“Emotions” by Naomi Vonk. Winner, Delivery – Documentary

International Association of Professional Birth Photographers Photo Contest

“I've Got You Mom” by Brittany Geisen. Winner, Postpartum – B&W

International Association of Professional Birth Photographers Photo Contest

“Nine Months Later” by Hanna Troch. Winner, Postpartum – Documentary

International Association of Professional Birth Photographers Photo Contest

“I Am With You” by Leona Darnell. Winner, Labor – B&W

International Association of Professional Birth Photographers Photo Contest

“Surges Rising With The Sun” by Natalie Broders. Winner, Labor – Documentary

International Association of Professional Birth Photographers Photo Contest

“I'll Always Be your Big Brother” by Marjolein Roossien. Finalist, Hardship & Loss

International Association of Professional Birth Photographers Photo Contest

“I Got You” by Sanne van Schaik. Overall Winner, Birth Details

International Association of Professional Birth Photographers Photo Contest

“Inside the Bubble of Life” by Nora Dalmasso. Runner-up, People's Choice

IAPBP: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by IAPBP.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
