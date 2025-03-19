Intimate Winning Photos From the 2025 International Birth Photography Contest

For the 15th year, the world's leading birth photographer association celebrates the beauty and emotion of childbirth with its annual photo contest. The International Association of Professional Birth Photographers’ (IABPB) 2025 Birth Photography Contest showcases the exceptional talent of its over 1,100 members in 55 countries.

Broken into five categories—Labor, Delivery, Birth Details, Postpartum, and Hardship & Loss—the competition is a celebration of the birthing process. At the same time, it also honors the special role of birth photographers, who families allow into this intimate experience.

Photographer Anna Garvey, who is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, was named the overall winner for her photo, Surrender to the Wave. Her black-and-white image of a woman laboring in the shower, looking for relief as the water falls on her, is a magical look at the strength of the human spirit. In this particular case, this mom was having her fourth child, but her first at home. After some initial nerves and doubts, she was able to complete her home birth just 20 minutes after this image.

The intimacy of this photo is a common thread in the competition. Birth photographers use their skills, even in difficult circumstances, to document the nerves, anticipation, excitement, and, sometimes, hardship that can occur during childbirth.

Scroll down to see even more of the winners

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by IAPBP.