Beginning on May 17, the Javits Center in Manhattan will transform into a beacon of interior and product design, thanks to the 2026 International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF). Since 1989, ICFF has offered a critical platform for designers, retailers, and collectors to pursue commercial partnerships and, perhaps more importantly, discover new and established talent alike. This year, the fair will once again host hundreds of brands from around the world, all while celebrating the past, present, and future of furniture design.

As with previous editions, ICFF’s 2026 exhibitor directory is as curated as it is expansive. Each presentation responds to the fair’s annual theme of “common ground,” which seeks to position design not just as a universal principle, but as a unifying force regardless of perspective, discipline, or medium. That sense of connectivity extends into the very fabric of ICFF and the evolved floor plan it will introduce this year. Conceived in collaboration with Rodolfo Agrella Design Studio (RADS), the new model organizes the festival into clearly defined zones without sacrificing moments of exchange. The result, ICFF hopes, will combine engagement with openness, ultimately sparking unexpected relationships between various design categories. Whether it be plush sofas, kitchen supplies, lavish textiles, or lighting collections, these objects are all united in their endeavor toward beauty and functionality.

ICFF’s “Common Ground” framework also informs its 2026 programming, which touches on everything from inclusive social strategies to sustainable design. Dwell’s editor-in-chief William Hanley, for instance, will investigate the affordable housing crisis, while Julie Lasky of the New York Times will moderate a panel focused on how the Mamdani administration can support New York’s design community. The fair’s expanded WANTED feature is equally ambitious, gathering more than 70 North American design studios in “Look Book,” over 80 emerging designers in “Launch Pad,” and some 20 schools in “Schools Showcase.” Occupying about 20,000 square feet of the show floor, WANTED lies at the heart of ICFF, emphasizing what’s “new, fresh, and upcoming in design,” according to the fair.

Particularly exciting is Rarify’s landmark exhibition of Bauhaus archival materials, pulled from Bauhaus Archiv Berlin. The display will pair original drawings, prints, and design artifacts with contemporary furniture by German manufacturer Tecta, tracing both the history and evolution of one of the world’s most influential creative movements. Notable entries include a rare “folding Wassily chair” by Marcel Breuer as well as upholstered sofas and chairs by Bauhaus co-founder Walter Gropius.

“We believe New York is the best place for this exhibition to exist,” Jeremy Bilotti of Rarify told ICFF in a recent interview. “By creating [this] immersive display, we hope to communicate the idea that design is not simply about decorating, but is an academic discipline in its own right.”

ICFF stands as a major highlight during New York’s NYCxDESIGN Festival, which will be held from May 14 to 20, 2026. The annual, citywide celebration encompasses 10 design disciplines and more than 250 events, spanning open studio conversations, keynotes, tours, and even an outdoor pavilion.

To learn more about this year’s edition and featured exhibitors, visit the ICFF website.

On May 17, the 2026 edition of the International Contemporary Furniture Fair will touch down at the Javits Center in New York.

As one of the world’s premier design festivals, ICFF will gather hundreds of designers, brands, collectors, and retailers, offering a comprehensive glimpse into creative practices around the world.

International Contemporary Furniture Fair: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ICFF.

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