18 Pieces of Furniture to Create Your Own Modern Minimalist Home Office

Today, minimalism colloquially refers to a reduction to essentials of form, color, and function. In fact, minimalism developed from an art movement that peaked in the 1960s and 1970s in the United States. Artists solidly rejected representational art. Minimalist pieces were geometric, often featuring rectangles. From natural materials to primary colors, there were many different ways to approach the new art movement. All of them asked the viewer simply to confront and engage with the physical piece before them; in this way, minimalist was related to conceptual art. According to the Tate, “Aesthetically, minimalist art offers a highly purified form of beauty.”

Some famous minimalists include Sol LeWitt, the prodigious creator of the famous, precise wall drawings. Donald Judd was another minimalist, who used a variety of materials in both color and monochrome. Meanwhile, in Frank Stella's work, bright colors do not necessarily signify any emotion—they’re just there, like the notes of the jazz song inspiring them.

Bringing the aesthetic of minimalism into your home is possible on a budget with some thoughtful purchases. The great minimalists created furniture such as Judd's Prototype Desk and Chairs (1979–80). This piece is now jointly owned by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and The Huntington Library, but check it out to get inspired. Scroll down for some of the pieces which can bring that purified, modern beauty to your home office.

