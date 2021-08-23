Home / Design / Furniture

18 Pieces of Furniture to Create Your Own Modern Minimalist Home Office

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 23, 2021
A Guide to Creating Your Modern, Minimalist Home Office

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Today, minimalism colloquially refers to a reduction to essentials of form, color, and function. In fact, minimalism developed from an art movement that peaked in the 1960s and 1970s in the United States. Artists solidly rejected representational art. Minimalist pieces were geometric, often featuring rectangles. From natural materials to primary colors, there were many different ways to approach the new art movement. All of them asked the viewer simply to confront and engage with the physical piece before them; in this way, minimalist was related to conceptual art. According to the Tate, “Aesthetically, minimalist art offers a highly purified form of beauty.”

Some famous minimalists include Sol LeWitt, the prodigious creator of the famous, precise wall drawings. Donald Judd was another minimalist, who used a variety of materials in both color and monochrome. Meanwhile, in Frank Stella's work, bright colors do not necessarily signify any emotion—they’re just there, like the notes of the jazz song inspiring them.

Bringing the aesthetic of minimalism into your home is possible on a budget with some thoughtful purchases. The great minimalists created furniture such as Judd's Prototype Desk and Chairs (1979–80). This piece is now jointly owned by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and The Huntington Library, but check it out to get inspired. Scroll down for some of the pieces which can bring that purified, modern beauty to your home office.

Minimalist Furniture for Modern Sensibilities

 

Utilitarian Desk

Modern Minimal Desk

CubiCubi | $79.99

 

Stylish Swivel Chair

Office Desk Chair

Furmax | $57.99

 

Jute Rug

Natural Jute Accent Rug

nuLOOM | $29.94+

 

Mid-Century Tree Bookshelf

Tree Bookcase

Rolanstar | $79.99

 

Speck of Color Rug

Dots Area Rug

nuLOOM | $44+

 

For the Desktop

 

Standing Desktop

 

Desk Calendar

Minimalist Desk Calendar

papersushi | $12+

 

Concrete Ombre Pencil Cup

 

Architectural Laptop Stand

Laptop Stand

kalibri | $48.99

 

Acrylic Picture Frame

Acrylic Picture Frame

Ailelan | $13.46

 

Brass Hexagonal Pen

Hexagonal brass Pen

STOBERI | $32+

 

Concrete Planter

Minimalist Concrete Planter

Mollie MarieCo | $16.99+

 

Matte Ceramic Vases

 

For the Wall

 

Acrylic Dry Erase Panel

Acrylic Dry erase Board

ACUstomCut | $19+

 

Minimalist Travel Posters

 

For Long Workdays

 

Cute Espresso Cups

 

Bold Coffee Mugs

Ceramic Nordic Modern Coffee Mugs

CallunaCo | $13

 

Candle Warmer

 

Related Articles:

15+ Beautiful Stationery Sets That Will Bring Back the Art of Letter Writing

25 Dreamy Gifts Inspired by Astrology’s Zodiac Signs

10+ Disco-Ready 1970s Gifts and Keepsakes for a Retro Throwback

30+ Cute and Creative Back-to-School Supplies to Let Your Personal Style Shine

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

15 Unique Bookshelf Designs to Showcase Your Reading Collection
Feline-Friendly Furniture Gives Cats a Seat at the Table and Makes Them the Centerpiece
15 Coffee Tables and End Tables To Make the Most of Your Living Space
This Stylish Cat Tower Gives a Much-Needed Makeover To Traditional Feline Furniture
14 Incredible Replicas of Famous Design Chairs You Can Own
Resin Crystal Trays Preserve Real Flowers Inside Their Glossy Surfaces

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Playful ‘catHAUS’ Lets Humans Lounge on a Chic Mini House Built for Cats
Cat Exercise Wheel Attached To Armchair Lets Cat Lovers Play and Relax With Their Favorite Felines
Free Software Lets You Easily Create Complex Japanese Wood Joinery
Floating Cat Shelves Are a Stylish Way To Entertain Your Feline Friends
12-Foot-Wide Mattress Is Large Enough To Fit the Whole Family and Then Some
20 Chairs Designed by Architects Compared To the Buildings They Are Famous For

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.