Home / Design / Furniture

Nigerian Designer Celebrates His Heritage in Vibrant Collaboration With Walmart

By Eva Baron on January 31, 2026

Decorative vases featured in the Temi Coker x Walmart collection

For Temi Coker, bold patterns, textiles, and color palettes aren’t simply statements. They’re also celebrations of his Nigerian heritage and the country’s rich design culture. In the multidisciplinary artist’s newest 18-piece collaboration with Walmart, this sentiment shines through beautifully.

Released last month, the Temi Coker x Walmart collection spans everything from vibrant throws and rugs to sculptural vases and pillows. Each item boasts a confident personality, complete with embroidered designs and compelling textures. A red pillow, for instance, features a hand-applied beaded pattern, resembling an asymmetrical checkerboard. This tilted effect adds visual intrigue and dimensionality to an otherwise innocuous object, setting the tone for the collection as a whole.

These tactile surfaces are complemented by striking motifs inspired by Coker’s childhood in Nigeria. “Growing up in Lagos, I just loved how loud Nigeria was,” he remembers. “In loudness, there’s a lot of joy.” There’s no question that joy suffuses Coker’s collection, but perhaps nothing embodies that fact better than its vases. Coker’s ceramic pieces rotate and curve into fluid, intertwined silhouettes, echoing the intricate braids and diverse hairstyles central to Black culture. Aside from their formal qualities, these vases also bear a symbolic importance, serving as vessels that contain and protect memories, traditions, and cultures across time.

In those ways, Coker’s collection is full of heirlooms, each a testament to Nigerian aesthetics and community. “My children are the product of two cultures—African and African American,” the artist explains. “I wanted to create heirlooms that celebrate the beauty in that duality. This [collaboration] honors the vibrant textiles, colors, and culture of my Nigerian childhood while embracing my wife’s African American heritage.”

That’s precisely why Coker and Walmart gravitated toward one another. By partnering with the brand, the artist could ensure that his pieces remain accessible to all, regardless of budget. All items, with the exception of the area rugs, can be purchased for less than $40, with the majority of products ranging from $15 to $30.

“We are on a journey to democratize style, and our new Temi Coker collection is an exciting opportunity to bring his authentic perspective and bold, beautiful designs exclusively to Walmart customers,” Creighton Kiper, SVP of home at Walmart U.S., remarked in a statement. “Partnering with artists and creators like Temi Coker allows us to uniquely deliver style and joy to every space, effortlessly and affordably.”

Besides Walmart, Coker has also partnered with such brands as Google, Nike, Netflix, Adobe, and the New York Times throughout his career. Regardless of the client or medium, though, Coker is fluent in his distinct visual language, seamlessly bridging together cultural heritage, bold design, and contemporary taste.

“I want to be able to leave something behind that shows my story from beginning to end,” Coker concludes. “There are going to be other Africans that will see this collection and [it will] feel like home.”

The Temi Coker collection is shoppable exclusively via the Walmart website.

For its newest artist collaboration, Walmart has partnered with Temi Coker, who designed a plethora of interior objects inspired by his Nigerian heritage.

Decorative vases featured in the Temi Coker x Walmart collection

Blankets featured in the Temi Coker x Walmart collection

Interior shot of Temi Coker x Walmart pillows in a living room

A living room staged with pillows, vases, and other products from the Temi Coker x Walmart collaboration

Rugs included in the Temi Coker x Walmart collection

Decorative vases featured in the Temi Coker x Walmart collection

Temi Coker in a living room with products from his recent collaboration with Walmart

Temi Coker in a staged living room with products from his recent collaboration with Walmart.

Temi Coker: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Speke Media.

Related Articles:

Artist’s Vibrant Watch Collection Is a Playful Reminder To Keep Dreaming

These Bold and Quirky Furniture Designs Playfully Add Character to Any Room

Ethereal “Ghost” Furniture Merge Design and Technology

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These Bold and Quirky Furniture Designs Playfully Add Character to Any Room
Classic Bic Ballpoint Pen Reimagined as a Giant Lamp for 75th Anniversary
‘Hippopotame Bar’ Shatters Design Auction Records, Sells for $31.4 Million
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Furniture Design Is Front and Center in Pioneering Chair Exhibition
Aluminum Ping Pong Table “Sings” Meditative Tunes Each Time a Ball Hits Its Surface
18 Pieces of Furniture to Create Your Own Modern Minimalist Home Office

More on My Modern Met

Hippopottoman: The Hippo-Shaped Ottoman To Add Modern Fun to Any Room
Enchanting Tables Made With Real Flowers, Botanicals, and Cruelty-Free Butterflies Cast in Resin
Smart Ping Pong Table Brings Arcade Fun to a Classic Game of Table Tennis
Artist Creates Food-Inspired Coffee Tables That Look Real Enough To Eat
Ethereal “Ghost” Furniture Merge Design and Technology
Salone del Mobile 2025: Designers Impress With Dynamic Sculptural Lighting Fixtures

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.