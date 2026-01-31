Nigerian Designer Celebrates His Heritage in Vibrant Collaboration With Walmart

For Temi Coker, bold patterns, textiles, and color palettes aren’t simply statements. They’re also celebrations of his Nigerian heritage and the country’s rich design culture. In the multidisciplinary artist’s newest 18-piece collaboration with Walmart, this sentiment shines through beautifully.

Released last month, the Temi Coker x Walmart collection spans everything from vibrant throws and rugs to sculptural vases and pillows. Each item boasts a confident personality, complete with embroidered designs and compelling textures. A red pillow, for instance, features a hand-applied beaded pattern, resembling an asymmetrical checkerboard. This tilted effect adds visual intrigue and dimensionality to an otherwise innocuous object, setting the tone for the collection as a whole.

These tactile surfaces are complemented by striking motifs inspired by Coker’s childhood in Nigeria. “Growing up in Lagos, I just loved how loud Nigeria was,” he remembers. “In loudness, there’s a lot of joy.” There’s no question that joy suffuses Coker’s collection, but perhaps nothing embodies that fact better than its vases. Coker’s ceramic pieces rotate and curve into fluid, intertwined silhouettes, echoing the intricate braids and diverse hairstyles central to Black culture. Aside from their formal qualities, these vases also bear a symbolic importance, serving as vessels that contain and protect memories, traditions, and cultures across time.

In those ways, Coker’s collection is full of heirlooms, each a testament to Nigerian aesthetics and community. “My children are the product of two cultures—African and African American,” the artist explains. “I wanted to create heirlooms that celebrate the beauty in that duality. This [collaboration] honors the vibrant textiles, colors, and culture of my Nigerian childhood while embracing my wife’s African American heritage.”

That’s precisely why Coker and Walmart gravitated toward one another. By partnering with the brand, the artist could ensure that his pieces remain accessible to all, regardless of budget. All items, with the exception of the area rugs, can be purchased for less than $40, with the majority of products ranging from $15 to $30.

“We are on a journey to democratize style, and our new Temi Coker collection is an exciting opportunity to bring his authentic perspective and bold, beautiful designs exclusively to Walmart customers,” Creighton Kiper, SVP of home at Walmart U.S., remarked in a statement. “Partnering with artists and creators like Temi Coker allows us to uniquely deliver style and joy to every space, effortlessly and affordably.”

Besides Walmart, Coker has also partnered with such brands as Google, Nike, Netflix, Adobe, and the New York Times throughout his career. Regardless of the client or medium, though, Coker is fluent in his distinct visual language, seamlessly bridging together cultural heritage, bold design, and contemporary taste.

“I want to be able to leave something behind that shows my story from beginning to end,” Coker concludes. “There are going to be other Africans that will see this collection and [it will] feel like home.”

The Temi Coker collection is shoppable exclusively via the Walmart website.

Temi Coker: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Speke Media.

