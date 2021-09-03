Bauhaus: 10 Facts About the Legendary Institution for Design [Infographic]

The Bauhaus was a legendary avant-garde movement and school first founded in Germany in 1919. Though it lasted a relatively short period before pressure from Nazi forces forced it to close, the work created there continues to influence architecture, art, craft, typography, and design.

The Bauhaus was founded by Walter Gropius, an influential German architect and pioneer of the modernist movement—namely the International Style. Gropius founded the school in an effort to redefine art and design education. His back-to-basics approach helped to redefine the line between artists and craftsmen. The experimental school attracted leading artists and designers as instructors and produced some of the most influential designers that came to define the modernist movement.

But what exactly made Bauhaus so special? What was it like to study there? Scroll down to learn a bit more about the Bauhaus legacy through 10 interesting facts you might not now about the movement and school in My Modern Met’s latest infographic!

Read on to learn more about the Bauhaus!

