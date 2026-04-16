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Sculptural Lamp Made With Layers of Opal Glass Inspired by a Rare Iridescent Sky

By Regina Sienra on April 16, 2026

Dreamy Lớp Sculptual Lightning

One spring afternoon, French-born, Vietnam-based designer Thomas Bình-Minh Vincent of BằNG looked up and noticed something special. The sky seemed to have an iridescent quality to it. While there was a scientific explanation for it, Vincent reveled in the dreamlike scene. There, he found inspiration for Dreamy Lớp, the latest iteration of BằNG’s Lớp sculptural lighting collection.

His award-winning Lớp—which means “layers” in Vietnamese—had already made waves for its alluringly retro-futuristic design. It earned a German Design Award in 2025 and was sold at the MoMA Design Store and Centre Pompidou Boutique. At its core sits a glass sphere surrounded by parallel layers of acrylic, which are held in place by inox spacers. As the sphere glows, the light bounces off the layers of acrylic, creating reflections that evoke a feeling of movement within despite remaining perfectly still.

Vincent then turned to the science behind iridescence to take Lớp to the next level. He was particularly interested in the way sunlight diffracts through high-altitude water droplets, scattering light into shifting color, and incorporated it into his design. By integrating opal glass to the equation of layers, the result is a rainbow-hued light show that endlessly shifts. Vincent poetically describes it as: “Dreamlike silhouette by day. Chromatic geometry by night.”

The Dreamy Lớp is available in different shapes and sizes to best suit your needs; but, from the looks of it, the more lamps you have, the more mesmerizing the effect is. “The combination of the ethereal sphere and the translucent layers creates a sense of lightness and airiness, making the Lớp collection an ideal choice for those seeking to add a touch of sophistication and intrigue to their living spaces,” says the company.

While the Dreamy Lớp, like the rest of the Lớp series is meant to be built by the user, Vincent has strived to keep it easy and accessible so everyone can make and maintain their own without specialized tools.

To learn more and order yours, visit BằNG’s website, and stay up to date with their latest products by following them on Instagram.

Thomas Bình-Minh Vincent of BằNG took his Lớp sculptural lighting collection to the next level with the iridescent-hued Dreamy Lớp.

 

Dreamy Lớp Sculptual Lightning

Dreamy Lớp Sculptual Lightning

This new addition to the collection incorporates opal glass, allowing the layered structure to mimic the iridescent sky that inspired the designer in the first place.

Dreamy Lớp Sculptual Lightning

Dreamy Lớp Sculptual Lightning

Dreamy Lớp Sculptual Lightning

Dreamy Lớp Sculptual Lightning

Vincent poetically describes it as: “Dreamlike silhouette by day. Chromatic geometry by night.”

Dreamy Lớp Sculptual Lightning

Dreamy Lớp Sculptual Lightning

BằNG: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by BằNG.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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