Hippopottoman: The Hippo-Shaped Ottoman To Add Modern Fun to Any Room

By Ava Linker on July 16, 2025

Hippopottoman

If you’re searching for a furniture piece that quietly stands out to elevate any room, the “Hippopottoman” might be exactly what you’re looking for. Equal parts modern and functional design, this creative and unique furniture friend is designed to entertain adults and children alike. It’s hard not to fall in love at first sight.

This hippopotamus-shaped ottoman (hence, the portmanteau of hippopottoman) boasts simple curves that give it a soft, contemporary appearance that can enhance any room with ease. Its cute and chic design makes it tempting to touch and enticing to use, while its short and stout build allows it to serve as a sturdy stool, footrest, or small seat. Some versions of it also provide additional storage space.

Much like a real hippo, the Hippopottoman is durable and has thick, plush padding for a huggable appearance. And whether you choose silky cotton or soft imitation leather, these high-quality materials make it simple to spot clean stains. There are many options for colors and patterns, allowing you to adopt one that fits and accentuates your home.

Blending fun with function, the Hippopottoman cements its place in your home’s coziest and most imaginative moments. The extra storage area is ideal for concealing clutter or for storing blankets, books, or toys, which can be conveniently accessible for bedtime. It certainly has the potential to be an item of future nostalgia for you and your kids.

Built to last, this hearty hippo design is intended to stick with you through life changes. Whether you’re raising kids, moving homes, or just want a little more joy in your day, the Hippopottoman could be the heartwarming and undeniably quirky piece to turn your house into a home.

The Hippopottoman is such a popular design now that different variations of it can be found at The Home Depot, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Wayfair, and more.

The Hippopottoman is a quirky piece of furniture that puts the “fun” in “functional design.”

Hippopottoman

Available in a variety of colors and materials, the Hippopottoman is designed to suit any room and aesthetic.

Wood Patterned Pleather Hippopottoman With Wooden Legs and Storage Compartment

And in addition to its adorable and versatile look, it’s made of materials that are durable and easy to clean.

Green Pleather Hippopottoman With Wooden Legs No Storage Compartment

Some versions of the Hippopottoman also include storage to keep spaces organized and cozy.

Light Gray Cotton Hippopottoman With Storage Space

There’s even a Hippopottoman for cats to relax in.

Hippopottoman

Source: This Hippo Ottoman (Hippopottoman) Might Be The Cutest Addition To A Nursery Or Kids Room

