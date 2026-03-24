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This “Pixelated” Furniture Will Make You Feel Like You’re Living in Tetris or Minecraft

By Sara Barnes on March 24, 2026

Modular Pixel-Inspire Furniture

Pixels are intangible. They are the building blocks of the images we see on a screen. But no matter how realistic those images look, we can’t interact with them like we would a three-dimensional item. Spatial designer Ceren Arslan, founder of the design studio EXIT, is changing that with the launch of her furniture collection called Pixel Theory.

Pixel Theory sees the picture-element (the long name for pixel) as a starting point for the collection. A pixel is a square, making it the perfect building block for a modular system that can be stacked and arranged into myriad forms. Expanding this idea, each piece in the collection is one part of a larger grid and offers seemingly endless configurations.

If Pixel Theory reminds you of the video game Tetris, it’s by design. Arslan draws inspiration from early video games like Tetris, where you build an entire world from repeating elements in bright colors. The collection applies this type of systematic thinking to physical objects. It’s controlled, yet open-ended. You’ll assess your space and determine how to arrange the seating, lamps, and tables for an aesthetically pleasing layout. It’s a pixel puzzle brought from the screen into real life.

“The collection is intended as joyful souvenirs from the spaces I’ve been designing within EXIT,” says Arslan. “It’s about bringing that low-res nostalgia into the physical realm, where logic meets sentiment.”

The debut of Pixel Theory is a tiered resolution system that features the following: 20-centimeter (7.8-inch) units for seating, floor lamps, and larger forms; 10-centimeter (4-inch) units for tables and pendant lamps; and 5-centimeter (2-inch) units for side tables and table lamps.

Scroll down to see the possibilities of Pixel Theory.

Pixels are intangible. They are the building blocks of the images we see on a screen.

Modular Pixel-Inspire Furniture

But no matter how realistic those images look, we can’t interact with them like we would a three-dimensional item. Spatial designer Ceren Arslan is changing that with the launch of her furniture collection called Pixel Theory.

Modular Pixel-Inspire Furniture

The humble pixel is seen as a starting point for the collection.

Modular Pixel-Inspire Furniture

A pixel is a square, making it the perfect building block for a modular system that can be stacked and arranged into myriad forms.

Modular Pixel-Inspire Furniture

If Pixel Theory reminds you of the video game Tetris, it’s by design.

Modular Pixel-Inspire Furniture

Modular Pixel-Inspire Furniture

Arslan draws inspiration from early video games like Tetris, where you build an entire world from repeating elements in bright colors.

Modular Pixel-Inspire Furniture

The collection applies this type of systematic thinking to physical objects.

Modular Pixel-Inspire Furniture

Modular Pixel-Inspire Furniture

Modular Pixel-Inspire Furniture

Ceren Arslan: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ceren Arslan.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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