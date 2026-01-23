These Bold and Quirky Furniture Designs Playfully Add Character to Any Room

A wavy mirror that looks more like a puddle than furniture. A side table composed of three different and delicately stacked shapes. A cast-resin sculpture that bursts from the ground like an enormous flower. This is only a sampling of the bold, fantastical designs included in Tuleste Factory’s newest exhibition, Keep It Curious.

Recently unveiled at Design Miami 2025, Keep It Curious expands the limits of furniture, interior, and product design, proving that functionality and imagination can—and should—coexist. Each featured object breathes both whimsy and sophistication, captured through lavish greens, bright pastels, deep blues, and other striking color palettes. Material sensibility is also at the heart of the collection, which encompasses everything from wavy, hand-sculpted tables, to vivid tapestries spun from New Zealand wool.

“Through surreal silhouettes, playful proportions, and tactile surprises, each design enhances the personality and mood of a space,” sisters, co-curators, and Tuleste Factory founders Satu and Celeste Greenberg say of Keep It Curious. “It’s a reminder that great design doesn’t just exist—it sparks imagination and creates moments of pure creative indulgence.”

Several pieces in the exhibition encapsulate that creative indulgence, including Quincy Ellis’ Wave series. Spanning a side table, desk, and mirror, the series explores rhythm and fluidity through gentle, flowing silhouettes and jade-like palettes. Altogether, Ellis’ objects exude a quiet elegance thanks to their fluent combination of form and color, but nevertheless remaining playful in their conceit.

Unfolding Radiance by Lyora Pissarro and David Rodriguez is similar, cleverly uniting painting and sculpture through layered reliefs and embedded illumination. Earthy tones and geological shapes create an unexpectedly ethereal object, one that is both rigorously constructed and functional with its soft LED light. Also experimenting with organic themes is Bert Furnari’s Island Coffee Table, which resembles a collection of carefully arranged pebbles, as well as Brandi Howe’s Mushroom Side Table, which, as its title suggests, is reminiscent of a mushroom composed of volcanic onyx.

Notably, Marina Abramović is among the exhibition’s featured artists. For her part, Abramović contributed wooden chairs and benches, each of which contend with conceptual themes like dialogue, connection, performance, and emotion. Chair For Human Use (II), for instance, is accompanied by a set of instructions, par for the course considering Abramović’s artistic practice.

“Sit in a chair. Close your eyes and take a few deep, relaxing breaths,” the piece’s description reads. “Open your eyes and focus on the eyes of the person in front of you. Engage in mutual gaze. Be as motionless as possible. Blink as little as possible. Breathe as slowly as possible. Allow the crystals to bring in new energy to encompass you. Stay for as long as you wish.”

