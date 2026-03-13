Retro-Inspired Custom Wooden Music Cabinet Plays Both Vinyl Records and Cassette Tapes

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Love Hulten (@lovehulten)

Nowadays, all your favorite music is just a few taps away. But back in the day, people required sizable appliances, plus physical copies of an album or song they wished to play. This meant you needed specific devices that could play them, as well as storage for one’s music collection. Drawing from these retro pieces of furniture from the 70s and 80s, audiovisual artist and woodworker Love Hultén created his own version of a music-playing machine that doubles as a music storage stand.

Working out of his workshop in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hultén is known for his distinct retro-futuristic aesthetic. He often builds custom pieces commissioned upon request. This time, a client asked him to create his own version of the Philips Rosita Commander Luxus from 1970, a console-like appliance that played both vinyl records and cassette tapes on the same device.

Hultén’s version has a classic and warm look, with a wooden frame that’s not present in the original version. The biggest change is that the turntable is placed vertically in updated look. In this reinterpretation, the bottom is reserved for cassettes, which includes the player and slots to store a dozen tapes. The original 1970 machine had the record player and tape deck on the bottom of the device and the sound controls were in an upright position.

One of the most clever additions is a secret storage space for 10 to 12 records on top of the machine, which is opened by lifting a concealed wooden lid. Its other brilliant element is its tall metallic stand, which turns it into its own piece of furniture, rather than an appliance that is meant to be put on a counter or table.

While it looks like something straight out of a museum, this piece would surely excite any music lovers who appreciate physical formats. Music may now be readily available anywhere, at any time, but there’s a certain charm in slowing down, browsing your own records, and pressing play.

To stay up to date with this designer’s creations, follow Love Hultén on Instagram.

Love Hultén: Website | Instagram

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