Ireland Is Offering $355 a Week for 2,000 Selected Artists in New Basic Income Program

As the world grapples with working during a pandemic, governments are searching for new ways to revitalize their country. That is why Ireland is implementing a recovery strategy aimed at their arts and culture sector, which was devastated by the hardships of 2020. The Basic Income for the Arts program is going to provide a weekly payment of €325 (about $355 USD) to 2,000 selected artists and creative art workers over a period of three years.

This pilot initiative was proposed after the Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce took stock of the many struggles facing creatives working in Ireland and evaluated the best way to jumpstart the arts sector. “This announcement heralds a new era for the arts in Ireland,” Irish Minister Catherin Martin says. “As our artists and creative professionals emerge from the devastating impact of the pandemic, the government is committed to providing an unprecedented level of support as they seek to rebuild their livelihoods. I want the arts not just to recover, but to flourish. That is why I secured funding to help realize this scheme, which was a key priority for me in the Budget.”

All the eligible recipients will be chosen at random and given a weekly $355 payment from 2022 to 2025 with no restrictions on spending. It is open to creatives working in visual arts including theater, dance, and architecture, as well as music and other disciplines. “This pilot scheme represents a ground-breaking opportunity for us to explore how the role of the artist in Irish society can be protected and nurtured so we can continue to be inspired by great art for generations to come,” Minister Martin adds.

Applications for the basic income close Thursday, May 12, 2022. You can learn more about eligibility and how to apply via the Irish government's website.

