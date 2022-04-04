Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Surreal Portrait Paintings Visualize the Chaotic Worlds We Keep Inside of Ourselves

By Sara Barnes on April 4, 2022
Surreal Portrait Painting by Irene Pérez

Artist Irene Pérez blends realism with the utterly surreal in large-scale paintings that delve into the psyche of the human mind. In a minimal color palette, she depicts unconventional portraits of people who have been distorted by thoughts bubbling beneath the surface.

One of the artists’ most recent and striking works features a portrait of a man that opens into the labyrinth that is his head. Atop his face is an M.C. Escher-like maze that shows a tiny male figure—presumably himself—as he sits within the structure, head in hand. The small person is further obscured with abstract paint splotches caked on the canvas. The addition adds another layer (both literally and figuratively) to the inner turmoil of the subject.

The hidden strife strikes at the heart of Pérez’s paintings. “My artworks deal with a psychological theme,” she explains to My Modern Met, “the realistic characters work as a self-portrait of all of us, while the abstract part represents all that chaotic world that we keep inside us; it is a way of making visible through painting what in reality is imperceptible before our eyes.”

Scroll down for more of Pérez’s thought-provoking works that beg for a long and considerate look. Then, follow her on Instagram to see what she’s painting next.

Artist Irene Pérez blends realism with the surreal in paintings that delve into the psyche of the human mind.

Surreal Portrait Painting by Irene Pérez

The works feature distorted portraits of people overcome by the thoughts in their heads.

Surreal Portrait Painting by Irene PérezSurreal Portrait Painting by Irene Pérez

“My artworks deal with a psychological theme,” Pérez tells My Modern Met.

Surreal Portrait Painting by Irene PérezSurreal Portrait Painting by Irene Pérez

“…the realistic characters work as a self-portrait of all of us, while the abstract part represents all that chaotic world that we keep inside us.”

Surreal Portrait Painting by Irene PérezSurreal Portrait Painting by Irene Pérez

“It is a way of making visible through painting what in reality is imperceptible before our eyes.”

Surreal Portrait Painting by Irene PérezSurreal Portrait Painting by Irene Pérez

Watch the artist work in the videos below:

Irene Pérez: Website | Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Irene Pérez.

Related Articles:

18-Year-Old Creates Surreal Artworks to Express Emotions

Artist’s Giant Pencil Drawings Blur the Line Between Hyperrealism and Surrealism

Artist Combines Graffiti and Poetry To Create Expressive Portraits Steeped in Symbolism

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Life-Sized Animal Paintings Look Just Like Emotional Black and White Photos
Realistic Paintings Look Like Candid Photos of Life in a Bustling Metropolis
Close-Up Paintings of Eyes Examine What People Are Feeling in That Moment
Giant Brushstrokes Sweeps Across Canvases Revealing Exquisite Landscapes
Wavy Motifs Pulsate Through Hypnotic Paintings of Fashionable Figures
Artist Hides AI Faces Within Densely Patterned Paintings

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Planes of Color Look Like They’re Protruding From the Canvas
Incredibly Realistic Oil Paintings of Women With Back Tattoos Inspired by Classical Art
Fluffy Chicks Practice Yoga Poses in Realistic Oil Paintings
Luscious Oil Paintings Bloom Flowers That Look Real Enough To Touch
Married Artist Duo Paint Verdant Plants That Look Real Enough to Touch
Ghanaian Artist Captures the Rhythm of Dance With a Flurry of Colorful Brushstrokes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.