Surreal Portrait Paintings Visualize the Chaotic Worlds We Keep Inside of Ourselves

Artist Irene Pérez blends realism with the utterly surreal in large-scale paintings that delve into the psyche of the human mind. In a minimal color palette, she depicts unconventional portraits of people who have been distorted by thoughts bubbling beneath the surface.

One of the artists’ most recent and striking works features a portrait of a man that opens into the labyrinth that is his head. Atop his face is an M.C. Escher-like maze that shows a tiny male figure—presumably himself—as he sits within the structure, head in hand. The small person is further obscured with abstract paint splotches caked on the canvas. The addition adds another layer (both literally and figuratively) to the inner turmoil of the subject.

The hidden strife strikes at the heart of Pérez’s paintings. “My artworks deal with a psychological theme,” she explains to My Modern Met, “the realistic characters work as a self-portrait of all of us, while the abstract part represents all that chaotic world that we keep inside us; it is a way of making visible through painting what in reality is imperceptible before our eyes.”

Scroll down for more of Pérez’s thought-provoking works that beg for a long and considerate look. Then, follow her on Instagram to see what she’s painting next.

Artist Irene Pérez blends realism with the surreal in paintings that delve into the psyche of the human mind.

The works feature distorted portraits of people overcome by the thoughts in their heads.

“My artworks deal with a psychological theme,” Pérez tells My Modern Met.

“…the realistic characters work as a self-portrait of all of us, while the abstract part represents all that chaotic world that we keep inside us.”

“It is a way of making visible through painting what in reality is imperceptible before our eyes.”

Watch the artist work in the videos below:

