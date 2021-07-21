Home / Art / Street Art

Street Artist’s Illusion of Spray Can Shooting Flames Leaves Indelible Mark on London

By Jessica Stewart on July 21, 2021
Mural of Spray Can Shooting Flames in Camden by Irony

Back in 2014, when British street artist Irony decided to paint something celebrating the power of graffiti, they never could have imagined the impact their work would have. The anonymous artist's stunning image of a spray can shooting out flames has, in the years since it was painted, become a viral sensation multiple times over. Every few years, an image of the mural, with its expertly painted flames, makes the rounds online.

Located in the Camden area of London, the mural has become a favorite of photographers in the interim years. “Blows my mind so many people have seen it,” the artist tells My Modern Met. “It was mad when it first went up online. I got so many notifications it killed my phone battery. To this day, I'll meet strangers when I'm out painting who'll pull their phones out and show me their background and it's that fire piece.”

It speaks to Irony's skillful execution and full mastery of spray paint that they were able to render such a realistic image. As a gloved hand tilts the can toward the viewer, giving the piece depth, we see the purple paint as it transforms into glowing flames. For Irony, who is known for their photorealistic style, the flames were the easy part. Their natural, organic shape made them much easier to create than the hand and can itself.

Fire is a recurring theme in the artist's work. Recently, Irony released a giclée print of Dust, which shows an almost bionic arm holding a can as it shoots glowing green paint into the darkness. Another piece, painted for The Junkyard Jam, sees the artist cleverly transforming an abandoned van into a lighter, complete with flames shooting out of the windshield.

This mural by British street artist Irony has continued to go viral since it was first painted in 2014.

Mural of Spray Can Shooting Flames in Camden by Irony

Flames are a recurring theme for the anonymous artist.

Irony Graffiti Giclee PrintVan Transformed Into Lighter

The artist, who often paints portraits, is known for their photorealistic style.

 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Irony.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
