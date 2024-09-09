Home / Art / Street Art

Vhils and Bordalo II Collaborate on Stunning Mural Celebrating Charles Darwin

By Jessica Stewart on September 9, 2024

Vhils and Bordalo II mural in Lisbon

Street artists Vhils and Bordalo II are known for their unique techniques, which either subtract or add to a wall to bring an image to life. While Vhils uses chisels and drills to etch his images into a wall, Bordalo II uses reclaimed materials to build a sculptural form onto the wall's surface. Recently, in Lisbon, they came together and merged their styles for a fascinating collaboration.

Created for the Cor de Chelas Festival, the mural honors Charles Darwin's seminal work On the Origin of Species. Published 165 years ago, the work laid the foundation for our understanding of evolution. To celebrate this achievement, Vhils and Bordalo II created a fascinating mural. On one side, Vhils has drilled out a portrait of Darwin, and on the other, Bordalo II created a chimpanzee's face from found materials. Together, they honor Darwin's observation that humans and primates are closely related.

The successful collaboration led to a limited-edition print, Origin, that replicated this artistic achievement. While the print has long since sold out, Colossal reports that a new print run is scheduled for early next year. In the meantime, to see what both artists are up to, be sure to follow Vhils and Bordalo II on Instagram.

Street artists Vhils and Bordalo II recently collaborated on a mural in Lisbon celebrating Charles Darwin.

Vhils and Bordalo II mural in Lisbon

Each artist created one half of the design using their unique technique.

Vhils and Bordalo II mural in Lisbon

This means drilling and chiseling for Vhils.

Vhils working on Lisbon mural

And using found materials for Bordalo II.

Vhils and Bordalo II mural in Lisbon

The collaboration was so successful that the duo even created a limited-edition print.

Vhils Bordalo Print

Vhils: Website | Facebook | Instagram
Bordalo II: Website | Facebook | Instagram

All images via Chris Costa. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vhils and Bordalo II.

