Heartwarming Video Shows Jack Black and Terminally Ill Fan Singing ‘School of Rock’ Song Together

By Regina Sienra on March 4, 2023

 

Actor Jack Black is known for his comedic roles in movies such as School of Rock and Nacho Libre as well as for lending his voice to Kung Fu Panda‘s lead character Po. He's also one part of the band Tenacious D. Beyond those talents, he's also known for being a caring and passionate human being who goes out of the way for those who need it. Recently, Black had a sweet encounter with Abraham, a 16-year-old terminally ill teen. After learning how much the young fan loved School of Rock, the actor got on his knees, took Abraham's hand, and sang his favorite tune from the movie with him.

The interaction was captured in video by Abraham's mom, Veronica, at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care Palos Verdes Estates, California—an event Black has been part of for years. Abraham has a rare mitochondrial disease called Pearson Syndrome, for which he has undergone treatment at TrinityKids Care.

In the video, Black is introduced to Abraham by his mom as he tells the actor how much he loves School of Rock and its songs. Black thanks him as he holds his hand. When asked about his favorite part of the movie, the kid began to sing “The Legend of the Rent” which made the actor laugh and smile wide. Black then begins to sing it to him and make guitar noises, his face growing red with emotion. “That’s the song, right?” He asks the teen, and they both sing along. At the end of the interaction, Black thanked him and played a little air guitar for him before saying goodbye.

“Such a wonderful person!!” Abraham's mother wrote in the Instagram video caption. “Such joy in Abrhams face as he heard him sing!!” The video was later posted to Reddit, where it earned over 75,000 upvotes and undoubtedly brightened many days. It also summarizes what people love about the actor. “He’s very passionate about everything he does and really gets into character,” said one user, while another simply stated, “Jack Black is a national treasure.”

Actor Jack Black recently had a sweet encounter with Abraham, a 16-year-old terminally ill teen at a charity event.

 

After learning how much the young fan loved School of Rock, the actor got on his knees, took Abraham's hand, and sang his favorite tune from the movie with him.

 

Jack Black: Instagram
h/t: [Reddit]

